IMAX screens, aspect ratios: When did watching a movie get so complicated?

Turns out, we’ve been watching movies wrong. All these years, we’ve been sitting in the dark, eating popcorn, having a good time, oblivious to the fact that we might be missing half the movie. We discovered that in July, when side-by-side stills from The Odyssey (on a regular screen and in 70mm IMAX) revealed that most of us were watching just the tip of Nolan’s cinematic iceberg. In the mass-released version, heads were lopped off, skies were missing, and the FOMO was real. India doesn’t have a single 70mm IMAX screen to watch the movie The Way Christopher Nolan Intended. There are less than 45 IMAX 70mm screens in the world, 25 of them in the US. He deliberately made a movie that the majority of viewers couldn’t watch properly anyway.

James Cameron made his three-hour-long Avatar to be watched only in theatres, with no interval.

With epic sagas such as Oppenheimer (2023), Dune: Part 1 (2021), Part 2 (2024), the soon-to-be-released Part 3 (2026) and The Odyssey (2026), booking the right screen has never been more important. We’re not just debating the storylines and Dolby surround. The format we watch the movies in is part of the conversation now. We’re comparing screens, projectors, aspect ratios, sound systems and film stock. Even IMAX digital comes with homework: Check the aspect ratio, make sure it’s 4K, find out what projectors the cinema uses. Booking a movie ticket requires more research than buying a laptop. It’s all part of the PR machine. If the goal is to get people back into cinemas, studios are making the viewing experience sound exclusive and technically superior.

Friends was originally shot in 4:3. On wide-screen HD TVs, there are stage lights and boom mics visible. (MOVIE MISTAKE)

According to IMAX’s own research, simply knowing that a film had an IMAX theatrical release made 62% of respondents more likely to watch it at home, because they assumed it had higher production quality. Around 70% said seeing the IMAX logo on a poster made a film seem superior, while 90% saw “Filmed for IMAX” as an even stronger endorsement. Many were also willing to pay an extra $3 for a premium screen. Directors have always held strong views on how their movies must be shot and viewed. Quentin Tarantino is a staunch champion of old-school 35mm film prints. James Cameron made his three-hour-long Avatar to be watched with special glasses only in theatres, with no interval. Are we suckers for punishment? Are we missing the point, or just missing a few inches of sky? The phenomenon has reached TV too. When the Battle of Winterfell left everyone squinting cluelessly at the screen during the final season of Game of Thrones, cinematographer Fabien Wagner blamed viewers for not knowing how to tune their televisions properly, or for being dumb enough to watch the “cinematic” show on their iPads. And those who are re-watching Friends — originally shot in 4:3 for the boxy TVs of the time — on wide-screen HD TVs now, there are boom mics, stage lights and the edges of set walls in the frame.

The core of the story is the actors, the performances and the action, not the crop. (SHUTTERSTOCK)