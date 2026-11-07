Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash film overtakes Adipurush at over 221 crore

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, receiving mixed reviews and decent box-office numbers. The film, which had a lower opening than Om Raut’s Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush, seemed to recover on its second day. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer has now overtaken the previous Ramayana adaptation.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash play Rama and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Ramayana grossed ₹127.50 crore on its opening day, compared to Adipurush's ₹128 crore, despite the latter not having as wide an opening as the Nitesh film. While the film saw a dip in collections in India on its second day, bringing in ₹48.05 crore net versus the ₹64.85 crore opening, the film managed to outpace Adipurush in worldwide collections.

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Ramayana collected ₹35 crore from overseas on its second day, taking its overseas gross to ₹86.25 crore, according to the trade website Sacnilk. Adding to that, the ₹134.80 crore gross collection from India in two days takes its two-day worldwide haul to ₹221.05 crore. Adipurush had grossed ₹215.78 crore worldwide in two days. Ramayana, however, had a much wider release than Adipurush, with 23,316 shows in India alone, compared to 16,120 for the latter film.

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Deep Dive What was Ramayana’s worldwide box office collection after two days? Ramayana collected ₹221.05 crore worldwide in its first two days, slightly ahead of Adipurush’s ₹215.78 crore. How much did Ramayana earn in India on day 2? Ramayana earned ₹48.05 crore net in India on day 2, taking its two-day domestic net total to ₹112.90 crore. Why did Ramayana have a lower opening than Adipurush despite its wider release? Adipurush sold around 55 lakh tickets on its first day, compared with about 25 lakh for Ramayana. The article attributes Adipurush’s stronger opening partly to Prabhas’ popularity and its performance in Telugu-speaking regions.

{{^usCountry}} Compared to other juggernauts, despite the difference in genre, Ramayana is lagging behind Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had grossed ₹358.86 crore in two days. It is also behind Ranbir’s previous film, Animal, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which grossed ₹236.01 crore in two days. But with the film now entering its first weekend, and Sunday being Diwali, it remains to be seen how much it collects before facing a weekday slump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compared to other juggernauts, despite the difference in genre, Ramayana is lagging behind Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had grossed ₹358.86 crore in two days. It is also behind Ranbir’s previous film, Animal, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which grossed ₹236.01 crore in two days. But with the film now entering its first weekend, and Sunday being Diwali, it remains to be seen how much it collects before facing a weekday slump. {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana Part 1

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir plays Ram, Sai plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana in this adaptation of the Indian epic. It also stars Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta in key roles.

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The first part explores how Ram and Ravana’s childhood, upbringing and circumstances shape the men they become. It ends by teasing Sunny Deol’s role as Hanuman in the second part. While initially slated for release in Diwali 2027, the next part will only hit screens in 2028.