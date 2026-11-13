Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's juggernaut sails past ₹1000 crore; outpaces RRR, KGF 2, Jawan
Ramayana became the 11th Indian film, and the sixth from Bollywood, to earn over ₹1000 crore globally.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana may have lost the festive momentum at the box office, but the film refuses to slow down even on weekdays. On Thursday, its final day during its extended week, the film again crossed ₹50 crore net in India and barely missed the ₹100-crore mark worldwide. It did, however, cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office.
Ramayana worldwide box office update
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days where it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. That run came to an end on Thursday. But by no means was the day disappointing for the film. Ramayana earned a staggering ₹53.50 crore in net box office in India on the day. The film set new records for the best Monday and Tuesday in Indian cinema history earlier this week, before closing out the week strongly as well. After eight days, Ramayana’s domestic haul now stands at ₹564 crore net ( ₹675 crore gross).
The issue with Ramayana was its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. But the opening weekend saw returns of less than $25 million. But here, too, the tide turned after Monday as the film maximised its earnings on weekdays. As of now, Ramayana has earned $38 million in the overseas markets. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹1033 crore after eight days. On Thursday, Ramayana became the 11th Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club and the third-fastest overall.
Ramayana enters the 1000-crore club
Deep Dive
Ramayana reached ₹1000 crore in just eight days. This is bettered only by Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which reached the mark in seven days. Ramayana beat the pace set by Baahubali 2 (10 days), RRR (16 days) and KGF Chapter 2 (18 days). It was also way ahead of the pace of Shah Rukh Khan’s two 1000-crore hits - Jawan (18 days) and Pathaan (27 days).
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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