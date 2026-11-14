Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's epic sails past ₹1100 crore, beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD

The film also crossed the ₹1000 crore mark within just eight days of its release. Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have reached the milestone faster, taking seven days each. Ramayana has beaten the records set by Baahubali 2(10 days), RRR (16 days), and KGF: Chapter 2 (18 days). It has also moved much faster than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, which took 18 and 27 days, respectively, to enter the ₹1000 crore club.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected ₹732.50 crore gross at the domestic box office so far. The film added another ₹25 crore from overseas markets on day 9, taking its international gross to ₹378.50 crore. Its worldwide collection now stands at ₹1111 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana , or, internationally, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is having a remarkable run at the box office. After the Diwali weekend, the film picked up momentum as the mythological drama crossed ₹ 1000 crore worldwide in just nine days, adding another major milestone to its theatrical run. However, the film still has some catching up to do. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to lead the worldwide box office race, even as Ramayana records a higher collection on day 9.

The film has surpassed Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, which had collected ₹714.53 crore worldwide by day 9, whereas Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan stood at ₹696.98 crore. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge may have collected less than Ramayana on day 9, but it continues to lead in overall earnings. The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹857.19 crore gross in India. It added another ₹23 crore from overseas markets on the ninth day, taking its worldwide collection to ₹1151.19 crore. This keeps the film ahead of Ramayana in the global box office race.

About Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana released on November 5, 2026, during the Diwali festive period. The film stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil essays King Dashrath. Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga with the second part set for a 2028 release.

Ramayana will kick off the BRICS segment at the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is scheduled to begin in Goa on November 20. The multi-starrer will be the first film screened in the segment, which will feature cinema from all 11 BRICS member countries, as well as from partner nations. The selection aims to bring diverse cinematic styles and stories from across these countries to Indian audiences, according to a press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).