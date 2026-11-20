Television actor Ravie Dubey made his grand theatrical debut with Ramayana. His performance as Lakshman in the film won praise from critics as well as audiences. One of his lines from the film has become meme material on social media, and Ravie is more than happy about it.

Ravie Dubey on his Ramayana line becoming a meme

Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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In Ramayana: Part 1, Ravie's Lakshman says, "Tut Gaya Toh Tut Gaya (If it broke, so be it)" when Lord Parshuram gets angry and questions Lord Rama for breaking Lord Shiva's Dhanush during the Swayamvar. The line sparked a meme fest on social media.

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Reacting to the virality of the line, Ravie Dubey told Zoom in an interview, "I honestly had no idea it would travel this far. Sargun gets so happy seeing the memes, and what people are doing with that line really does bring a smile to my face. What makes me especially happy is that young people are finding their own way into Ramayana. For someone, it might be a line they laugh at and send to a friend. For someone else, it might be a scene that moves them. I'm happy about every way in."

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from his line becoming a meme, the actor has also found a new fan base in Thailand. Thai fans have been celebrating his performance, sharing video edits of him on social media and even giving him an affectionate new name, ‘P'Ravie’. Talking about this, he said, "I kept seeing the name Phra Lak. I looked it up and realised that's what Shri Lakshman is called in the Ramakien. I didn't know that, and it was such a lovely thing to discover through the people who were writing to me. The love has been enormous, and I'm deeply grateful for it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from his line becoming a meme, the actor has also found a new fan base in Thailand. Thai fans have been celebrating his performance, sharing video edits of him on social media and even giving him an affectionate new name, ‘P'Ravie’. Talking about this, he said, "I kept seeing the name Phra Lak. I looked it up and realised that's what Shri Lakshman is called in the Ramakien. I didn't know that, and it was such a lovely thing to discover through the people who were writing to me. The love has been enormous, and I'm deeply grateful for it." {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra, the film is a two-part epic mounted on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore. This makes it one of the most expensive and ambitious films in Indian cinema. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others, in key roles.

In just 15 days, the film has crossed ₹1,500 crore worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collections of blockbusters such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Dhurandhar. Domestically, the film has collected over ₹860 crore and continues to attract audiences to theatres.