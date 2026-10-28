Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi pose with fans, Yash arrives with wife Radhika Pandit at Ramayana's grand world premiere in Los Angeles

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, or Ramayana: Rise of a Legend which is the title being used internationally, held its world premiere at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the premiere and posed for photographs on the red carpet.

Inside Ramayana's world premiere

Ramayana cast at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ranbir, who plays Lord Rama in the film, wore a shimmery silver bandhgala. The actor was seen greeting fans, posing for photographs and acknowledging those gathered at the venue. Sai Pallavi, who essays the role of Sita, wore a pink saree. She signed autographs for fans and posed for selfies with them before making her way to the red carpet for photographs.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The film’s director, Nitesh Tiwari, also opted for a maroon bandhgala, while producer Namit Malhotra wore a blue bandhgala for the premiere. Fans waiting in a queue cheered as Yash stepped out of his car and arrived at the venue. The actor, who plays Ravana in the film, walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Radhika Pandit. He was also seen greeting fans and shaking hands with them before posing for photographs with his wife.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit at Ramayana premiere.

{{^usCountry}} A video showing the screening hall filled with Indian and international attendees ahead of the film’s first screening has also been circulating on social media. The gathering marked the film’s first screening at the Los Angeles venue, with guests from the Indian film industry and international entertainment circles in attendance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video showing the screening hall filled with Indian and international attendees ahead of the film’s first screening has also been circulating on social media. The gathering marked the film’s first screening at the Los Angeles venue, with guests from the Indian film industry and international entertainment circles in attendance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apart from the cast, several other celebrities arrived at the premiere, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Benji Kelly and Gisella Marengo, among others. The premiere began at 7 am IST on October 28. The 3D screening was an invite-only event, with guests attending the first presentation of the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

About Ramayana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana is a two-part Indian epic film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana by Valmiki, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey essays the role of Lakshman. Apart from them, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Agarwal and others in key roles.

Mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore, the film brings together a major cast and an international team working on its visual effects. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are composing the music for the project. The film's first part is scheduled for a November 5 release, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.