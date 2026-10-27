After Yash, Ramayana actor Suhail Nayyar urges audience to support film, says young Indian VFX artists have worked hard

Actor Yash recently urged audiences not to nitpick the visual effects (VFX) in Ramayana and to approach Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film with an open mind. Now, Suhail Nayyar, who plays Sugriva in the film, has also appealed to audiences to support the film. He spoke about the years of work that have gone into the project, particularly by young Indian VFX artists. Suhail Nayyar plays Sugriva in Ramayana, Film will release on Nov 5.

‘Don't put pressure, give blessings’ During a conversation, Suhail Nayyar acknowledged that the film would inevitably face scrutiny but said the focus should also be on the hard work happening behind the scenes. He particularly highlighted the young Indian artists who worked on the film's visual effects.

Suhail compared the situation to the Indian cricket team playing in a World Cup final. He said that instead of putting more pressure on the players, fans support them and offer their blessings. He believes the same approach is needed for Ramayana.

He told India Today, “There are young Indian people handling VFX. They are around 19 to 25 years old, and they work so hard. And this is just one part of the team. If the Indian cricket team is in the World Cup final, you don’t put pressure on the team. You give them your blessings and say, ‘You win, we are with you.’ You don’t put pressure on them. It is wrong.”