Ranbir Kapoor apologises for saying ‘goodness perishes’ in his Dussehra speech in Kolkata; quotes Rockstar song during Ramayana promotions in Chennai

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for getting his words mixed up during a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata while promoting Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. A video of the speech made its way to social media, drawing attention after the actor accidentally said that goodness and honesty perish instead of triumphing over evil.

Ranbir Kapoor apologises

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for Dussehra speech mistake as viral Ramayana event clip sparks reactions online. (PTI)

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Ranbir addressed the moment at a promotional event in Chennai on Wednesday event at the song launch, admitting that he had made a mistake and explaining what he had intended to say. “I would like to actually take this opportunity to apologize about an incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event and I had a slip of tongue, like a slip of a tongue, they say,” the actor told the audience.

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He then clarified his message about the festival and the victory of good over evil in Hindi, “No matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, goodness and truth will prevail.”

Ranbir also brought up his work with A.R. Rahman on Rockstar while explaining how words do not always come out the way one intends. Referring to the film’s song, he said, “So, this reminds me of a collaboration that I had with A.R. Rahman sir and Rockstar—what I want to say is, ‘Jo bhi main kehna chahun, barbaad kare alfaaz mere’. So, I truly apologise for that.”

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What happened at the Dussehra event?

{{^usCountry}} The Ramayana team was in Kolkata on October 20 for a Dussehra celebration in Salt Lake City. Ranbir and his co-star Yash attended the event alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Ranbir opened his speech with “Jai Shri Ram” before thanking the people present and expressing his happiness at being part of the festivities: “My greetings. It gives me great pleasure, and it's an honour to celebrate Dussehra with all of you in the holy land of Kolkata. I thank the CM and every present here from my heart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ramayana team was in Kolkata on October 20 for a Dussehra celebration in Salt Lake City. Ranbir and his co-star Yash attended the event alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Ranbir opened his speech with “Jai Shri Ram” before thanking the people present and expressing his happiness at being part of the festivities: “My greetings. It gives me great pleasure, and it's an honour to celebrate Dussehra with all of you in the holy land of Kolkata. I thank the CM and every present here from my heart.” {{/usCountry}}

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The speech took an awkward turn when the actor spoke about the message of Dussehra. He said, “Dussehra reminds us of something beautiful. That no matter how strong evil is, at the end, it is goodness and honesty that perishes,” reversing the meaning of what he wanted to convey. Those sharing the stage with him appeared to exchange glances and clap as he carried on with his address. Ranbir went on to urge people to spread love, choose happiness and follow the right path before wishing everyone a happy Dussehra on behalf of the Ramayana team.

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Ramayana gets tax-free status in West Bengal

The Kolkata event also brought an announcement from Suvendu Adhikari, who said Ramayana would be made tax-free in West Bengal. The chief minister spoke about the state’s decision while addressing the film’s team and the media.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files, all of these will be or have been made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata.”

Ramayana release date, cast and streaming details

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is set to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The film will also be available in IMAX 3D.

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As per Hindustan Times report, the film will arrive on JioHotstar after its theatrical run through a pay-per-view option. Under this arrangement, viewers will be able to purchase access to the film separately rather than watch it as part of a regular streaming subscription. The digital release is part of a partnership between JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part live-action adaptation brings Valmiki’s epic to the screen, with Shridhar Raghavan handling the screenplay adaptation. The film is produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The international team includes composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, production designers Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery, and action specialists Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

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Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi stars as Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, with Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

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The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled for 2027, continuing the makers’ two-film adaptation of the epic.