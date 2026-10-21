HT Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana to stream on JioHotstar through pay-per-view model after theatrical release on Diwali

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is set to reach audiences beyond cinema halls, with JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios announcing a partnership to bring the film to Indian homes after its theatrical run. Instead of arriving as part of a regular streaming subscription, the film will be available through a pay-per-view option, allowing viewers to purchase access separately. Ramayana: Part One to stream on JioHotstar after theatrical release through pay-per-view model.

Nita Ambani says Ramayana will reach families across India The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali, and will also be screened in IMAX 3D. Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt that once the film's theatrical window ends, viewers in India will be able to watch it on JioHotstar through a dedicated on-demand purchase option. The partnership is aimed at reaching audiences who may not have access to the film in cinemas, while offering the best possible viewing quality supported by their devices.

Nita M. Ambani, chairperson of JioStar, said the collaboration was an opportunity to bring the story and values of the Ramayana to a wider audience, including a new generation of viewers. She said, “Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures - a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries. As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward. At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness.”