Ranbir Kapoor is 'getting tired of being that polite person' as he's growing older

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has called filmmaker Karan Johar 'a better friend' instead of a better mentor or director to him. In a new interview, Ranbir said that unlike Karan, who has maintained relationships with many people, he is 'getting tired of being that polite person'. Ranbir said that Karan can be approached even in the early hours of the morning for any advice. The actor added that he isn't sure if it's the 'right advice' but it's always a heartfelt one. (Also Read | Karan Johar ‘begs’ Bollywood friends to appear on Koffee With Karan)

Ranbir and Karan Johar worked together in a few films including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) is a romantic drama film directed, produced and written by Karan. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Lisa Haydon, and Imran Abbas. Bombay Velvet (2015) is a crime thriller film directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and features Ranbir, Anushka and Karan. Ranbir's upcoming film Brahmastra has also been produced by Karan.

Speaking with Mashable India, Ranbir was asked about Karan being a better mentor or director. He responded, "He's a better friend, not just to me. I've seen how he has maintained relationships with so many people from the film industry, it's tough. As I'm growing older I'm getting tired of being that polite person, your world starts narrowing down to fewer people in life because it's easier. God has granted few brain cells, you rather put it to fewer people than so many people."

"But Karan's not like that. You have a problem even at three in the morning you want to show him what to wear at the airport, you want to take his advice on a movie, you want to take his advice on a controversy, on anything. He always has the right advice to give you. I'm not sure if it's the right advice but he always has heartfelt advice to give you. Then it's up to you to take it or not," he also added.

Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, which is helmed by Karan Malhotra. The film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is ready to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled movie in the pipeline.

