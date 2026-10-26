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Ranbir Kapoor on KBC says he feared playing Lord Ram in Ramayana when first approached, calls it a ‘big responsibility’

Ranbir Kapoor said he initially feared he might not be worthy of playing Lord Ram, but that fear soon turned into gratitude.

Updated on: Oct 26, 2026, 07:49:46 IST
By Vibha Maru
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The cast of Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey — appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming film. On the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked the actors about their first instinct when they were approached to play Lord Ram, Sita Maa and Lakshman, respectively. Ranbir admitted that his first instinct was fear, but it soon turned into gratitude.

‘My first instinct was fear’

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his reaction when he was first approached to play Lord ram in Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his reaction when he was first approached to play Lord ram in Ramayana.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have released a new promotional clip from the episode. Speaking about his role, Ranbir said, "When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn't just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear, that if I am qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude."

‘Felt gratitude to get a chance to become a better human’

Ranbir admitted that the role came to him around the time he became a father, making the opportunity feel even more special. He added, "I felt gratitude that I got this opportunity at this stage in my life and a chance to become a better human. It was during this time that I became a father and I believe that this film is a God's gift that I got an opportunity to become a better human, to understand Ramayana deeply and to get the opportunity to work with these beautiful people. It not impossible to become like Lord Ram but to learn something from him is a big deal for all of us."

Sai Pallavi on playing Sita Maa

About Ramayana

Apart fom Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, it also stars Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rajul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and others. It is two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, with the first part scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film also features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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