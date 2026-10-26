Ranbir Kapoor on KBC says he feared playing Lord Ram in Ramayana when first approached, calls it a ‘big responsibility’

The cast of Ramayana — Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey — appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming film. On the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked the actors about their first instinct when they were approached to play Lord Ram, Sita Maa and Lakshman, respectively. Ranbir admitted that his first instinct was fear, but it soon turned into gratitude.

‘My first instinct was fear’

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his reaction when he was first approached to play Lord ram in Ramayana.

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The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have released a new promotional clip from the episode. Speaking about his role, Ranbir said, "When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn't just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear, that if I am qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude."

‘Felt gratitude to get a chance to become a better human’

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Ranbir admitted that the role came to him around the time he became a father, making the opportunity feel even more special. He added, "I felt gratitude that I got this opportunity at this stage in my life and a chance to become a better human. It was during this time that I became a father and I believe that this film is a God's gift that I got an opportunity to become a better human, to understand Ramayana deeply and to get the opportunity to work with these beautiful people. It not impossible to become like Lord Ram but to learn something from him is a big deal for all of us."

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Sai Pallavi on playing Sita Maa

{{^usCountry}} During the show, Sai Pallavi also shared her approach to playing Sita Maa. She revealed that she prayed to Sita Maa before performing the role in the film. She said, "I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought - 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the show, Sai Pallavi also shared her approach to playing Sita Maa. She revealed that she prayed to Sita Maa before performing the role in the film. She said, "I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought - 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it." {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Apart fom Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, it also stars Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rajul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and others. It is two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, with the first part scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film also features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.