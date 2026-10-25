Sai Pallavi says she ‘prayed to Sita Maa’ before playing her in Ramayana during KBC appearance with Ranbir Kapoor

She said, "I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought - 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it."

During the show, Amitabh asked the actors what came to their minds when they were approached to play their respective roles. Sai Pallavi recalled her reaction, saying that she did not approach the role with calculations but instead allowed it to teach her.

The stars of Ramayana — Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey — appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming film. During the interaction, Amitabh warmly welcomed the three actors and expressed pride in the fact that they are starring in the epic. Sai Pallavi also spoke about playing Sita and how she approached the role.

Amitabh Bachchan shares childhood Diwali memory In another promotional clip from the show, Ranbir, Ravie and Sai make a grand entry, with dancers welcoming them amid chants of Jai Shri Ram’. Later, Ranbir asked Big B to share his one memory of celebrating Diwali as a kid. The veteran actor shared one playful memory and said, “Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal vale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh humara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye (I remember one thing about Diwali: if a firecracker goes off at a neighbour’s place, ours has to be even louder).”

Amitabh’s confession makes Ranbir laugh out loud and clap, while Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi also burst into laughter.

The Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is scheduled to air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.