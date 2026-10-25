Sai Pallavi says she ‘prayed to Sita Maa’ before playing her in Ramayana during KBC appearance with Ranbir Kapoor
On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sai Pallavi said she approached her role as Sita without calculations and praying for guidance.
The stars of Ramayana — Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey — appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming film. During the interaction, Amitabh warmly welcomed the three actors and expressed pride in the fact that they are starring in the epic. Sai Pallavi also spoke about playing Sita and how she approached the role.
Sai Pallavi on playing Sita
During the show, Amitabh asked the actors what came to their minds when they were approached to play their respective roles. Sai Pallavi recalled her reaction, saying that she did not approach the role with calculations but instead allowed it to teach her.
She said, "I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought - 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it."
Amitabh Bachchan shares childhood Diwali memory
In another promotional clip from the show, Ranbir, Ravie and Sai make a grand entry, with dancers welcoming them amid chants of Jai Shri Ram’. Later, Ranbir asked Big B to share his one memory of celebrating Diwali as a kid. The veteran actor shared one playful memory and said, “Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal vale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh humara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye (I remember one thing about Diwali: if a firecracker goes off at a neighbour’s place, ours has to be even louder).”
Amitabh’s confession makes Ranbir laugh out loud and clap, while Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi also burst into laughter.
The Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is scheduled to air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.
It is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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