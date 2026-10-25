Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali confession on KBC leaves Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in split
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote Ramayana.
The promotions for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana are in full swing, and the film's cast recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers of the quiz show have shared a new promotional video featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan.
Amitabh shares core memory with Ramayana cast
The clip shows Ranbir, Ravi and Sai making a grand entry on the show, with dancers welcoming them amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They greet the audience with folded hands before taking their seats on the hot seat. Ranbir then asks Amitabh if he has a particular memory of celebrating Diwali as a child.
The veteran star shares a playful memory and says, “Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal vale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh humara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye (I remember one thing about Diwali: if a firecracker goes off at a neighbour’s place, ours has to be even louder).”
Amitabh’s confession makes Ranbir laugh out loud and clap, while Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi also burst into laughter.
‘It's a responsibility’: Ranbir on playing Lord Ram
Earlier, the makers of Ramayana shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film. In the clip, Ranbir talks about the challenges of playing Lord Rama on screen and says it is a huge responsibility.
Ranbir said, “Lord Rama's biggest strength is not his bow; it is his Kshama (forgiving nature) - his ability to forgive. Ye role nahi hai. It's not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai aur role exciting hai. Ye ek zimmedaari hai (This is not a role. It's not as if I was offered a film and the role is exciting. It's a responsibility).”
He added, “Everything comes down to the belief and simplicity of the individual playing Lord Rama. Every day I reminded myself that my job was not to be worthy of this role. My job was to be worthy of the faith that people place in this story.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.
The first instalment is scheduled for release on November 5, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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