Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali confession on KBC leaves Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in split

The promotions for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana are in full swing, and the film's cast recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers of the quiz show have shared a new promotional video featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi play Lord Ram and Sita in Ramayana film.

Amitabh shares core memory with Ramayana cast The clip shows Ranbir, Ravi and Sai making a grand entry on the show, with dancers welcoming them amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They greet the audience with folded hands before taking their seats on the hot seat. Ranbir then asks Amitabh if he has a particular memory of celebrating Diwali as a child.

The veteran star shares a playful memory and says, “Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal vale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh humara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye (I remember one thing about Diwali: if a firecracker goes off at a neighbour’s place, ours has to be even louder).”

Amitabh’s confession makes Ranbir laugh out loud and clap, while Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi also burst into laughter.