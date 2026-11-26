Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has had a strong run at the box office since its release on November 5. Following the film’s phenomenal success, its lead actors Ranbir and Sai, producer Namit Malhotra, co-producer Niraj Sanghai and director Nitesh Tiwari recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their visit to Delhi.

Ramayana team meets Amit Shah

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi met Amit Shah following Ramayana's box office success. more less

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According to ANI, Amit Shah congratulated the team on bringing one of India’s most revered epics to the big screen on such an ambitious cinematic scale. The film’s official X account shared photos of the team meeting the Union minister. In the pictures, Namit Malhotra can be seen presenting flowers to Amit Shah. Other photos show the team engaged in a discussion with the minister, who is seen smiling as Ranbir speaks to him. While Ranbir wore a black Nehru suit for the occasion, Sai Pallavi was seen in a saree.

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The makers also shared a video from the meeting, captioning it, “Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide.”

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{{^usCountry}} Amit Shah also shared photos from his meeting with Ramayana team. He wrote, “Met with the team behind the film 'Ramayana' in New Delhi. Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Rama, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern cinematic technology.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit Shah also shared photos from his meeting with Ramayana team. He wrote, “Met with the team behind the film 'Ramayana' in New Delhi. Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Rama, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern cinematic technology.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana team visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Before meeting Amit Shah, Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari visited Delhi’s Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and offered prayers. Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, an executive member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, shared pictures from the team’s visit. The photos show Ranbir performing the rituals at the gurdwara before offering his prayers.

Ramayana box office collection

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Ramayana has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Its worldwide gross collection has reached ₹1,755.50 crore. The film's India net collection stands at ₹ 982.45 crore.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh also feature in key roles. Earlier, Yash, who is also a co-producer of the film, had revealed that the two-part adaptation has been made on a budget of ₹ 4000 crore.