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Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana set to release in Hong Kong on November 12 as the film crosses 384 crore worldwide in three days

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film will release in Hong Kong in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles.

Published on: Nov 8, 2026, 15:31:30 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, is set to reach another audience with its Hong Kong release on November 12. The film, which opened in India and several overseas territories on November 5, is gradually expanding its theatrical reach. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film will release in Hong Kong in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles.

Ramayana takes its story to Hong Kong

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend heads to Hong Kong on November 12. (Getty Images via AFP)
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend heads to Hong Kong on November 12. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the listings on official websites for ticketing, the bookings have opened across cinemas, with screenings scheduled at theatres in Mong Kok, Langham Place, Premiere Elements, Tsuen Wan and Kwai Fong. The Hong Kong release will take the story to another international audience.

Setting up the central conflict between Rama and Ravana, the film's official synopsis reads: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and righteousness, must confront Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”

Deep Dive

When will Ramayana release in Hong Kong, and what language will it be shown in?

Ramayana is scheduled to release in Hong Kong on November 12. It will be screened in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles.

How much did Ramayana earn worldwide in its first three days?

Ramayana crossed ₹384 crore in worldwide gross collections in three days. Its domestic gross was ₹218.25 crore, while its international gross reached ₹165.75 crore.

Where can viewers watch Ramayana in Hong Kong?

The film is scheduled to screen in cinemas in Mong Kok, Langham Place, Premiere Elements, Tsuen Wan and Kwai Fong. Bookings have opened across cinemas.
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Ramayana box office collection in India and overseas

Ahead of the film's release, Ranbir had addressed the criticism and online trolling surrounding Ramayana at an event organised by IIMUN (India International Movement to Unite Nations). The actor spoke about why he does not let online opinions affect him and said he prefers to focus on the people who genuinely support his work.

Speaking about the subject, Ranbir said, “What's relevant today is this beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the good old song ‘Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will say something, it's their job to say something or the other)'. I think that's a great philosophy to actually follow in life. Don't be bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That's what matters the most,” said the actor.

About Ramayana

The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Addinath Kothare as Bharat and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, among others. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra, with AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer composing the music.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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