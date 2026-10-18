Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Ramayana set for historic world premiere at Academy Museum, guests asked to wear traditional attire | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is set to make its mark in Hollywood as one of the few Indian films to host its world premiere at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ David Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles. The grand premiere is scheduled for October 27.

Ramayana’s world premiere in Los Angeles

Ramayana will release worldwide on November 5.

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The makers have officially announced the film’s grand world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. The event will take place in the evening at the iconic Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a prominent institution dedicated to celebrating the history, art and science of filmmaking.

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The museum has hosted several prestigious global events and Oscar-related celebrations over the years, further cementing its position as a landmark in the international film industry. The premiere marks a significant moment for Ramayana as the makers prepare to introduce their ambitious Indian epic to an international audience.

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{{^usCountry}} With the celebrations coinciding with Diwali, the makers are also bringing India's festive spirit to Los Angeles. Guests have been requested to arrive in traditional Indian festive attire for their red-carpet appearances. The premiere will host a full-capacity audience of 945 guests, including leading Hollywood figures, filmmakers, international press and prominent members of the film industry. The film will be screened in 3D. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the celebrations coinciding with Diwali, the makers are also bringing India's festive spirit to Los Angeles. Guests have been requested to arrive in traditional Indian festive attire for their red-carpet appearances. The premiere will host a full-capacity audience of 945 guests, including leading Hollywood figures, filmmakers, international press and prominent members of the film industry. The film will be screened in 3D. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic. The first instalment is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.

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The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also set for an IMAX release, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution outside India and Dharma Productions distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Yash confirms ₹ 4,000-crore budget for both parts

Recently, Yash confirmed that the combined budget for both parts of Ramayana stands at ₹4,000 crore. The actor and producer also explained why the makers have been vocal about the scale of the ambitious project.

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Speaking at the film's new trailer launch in Bengaluru, he said, “I know that Namit's statement went viral on social media. In India, there is a problem. People don't like it when you talk confidently. That's what happened with Namit's statement. But in the West, it's the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That's exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4,000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market."