Internet calls Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo lame: ‘Is that funny?’

A new promo for the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK) has been shared amid the countdown to its release on July 28. It once again tries to show funny side of Ranveer's character Rocky, who does not understand the meaning of ‘colleague’ when Alia Bhatt's Rani introduces him to one of her co-workers. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new love track is tinged with melancholy Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo.

New RRKPK promo

Karan shared the new promo on Instagram with the caption, “Mother side ho ya father side, inki prem kahaani is surely going to be a ride (From the mom's side or the father's side, their love story is surely going to be a ride)! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas near you on 28th July!”

The promo shows a scene which would come either before or after the song What Jhumka, which was unveiled last week. As Ranveer Singh and one of his friends walk towards Alia Bhatt in a grand setup, he first gives Alia a hug without even asking her. He then reacts on seeing a man accompanying Alia, “Ye dekho yaar safety ke liye brother ko bhi saath le aayi (Look at her, she has brought her brother too for her safety).”

The man introduces himself as Alia's colleague, to which Ranveer says, “Colleague! mother side, father side?” This leaves the man amused, while Alia cracks up.

Reactions to RRKPK promo

Karan's followers had a mixed reaction to the promo. An Instagram user wrote, “Itna bhi gawar na dikhao Ranveer ko (don't show Ranveer as this dumb).” Another asked, “Isme funny kya tha yaar (what's funny in this).” One more asked, “Is that funny?” A person also said, “This huge budget should have used to tell a better story...and there is no chemistry between leads, this is gonna fall flat in my opinion, was not expecting something like this from Karan.” Many also called it a “bekaar (useless)” or “bakwaas (nonsense)” movie in the comments section.

Some, however, looked impressed with Ranveer's antics in the promo. A fan called it “insane” along with a laughing emoji. Another said, “Lmaoooo too funny,” along with a clapping emoji.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It marks Karan's return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It will release in theatres on July 28.

