Rashmika Mandanna shows an X-ray of her injured foot with 3 fractures and a muscle tear: ‘I miss standing on my feet’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently attended the Chhaava trailer launch in Mumbai while limping due to her foot injury. She recently took to social media to share that her foot has suffered three fractures and a muscle tear. Also read: Vicky Kaushal helps Rashmika Mandanna as she limps due to a leg injury at Chhaava trailer launch. Watch Rashmika Mandanna recently starred in Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Rashmika shares an update

The actor took to Instagram to share a few videos and photographs of her getting ready for the trailer launch event in Mumbai and goes on to showcase the severity of her injury. She also shared a picture of her medical report and X-Ray.

The first video clip shows her getting ready for the Chhaava trailer launch in the wheelchair. The video then shows her co-star Vicky Kaushal helping her while she limped her way to the stage.

Captioning this video clip, she wrote, “My life currently Promoting Chhaava -I felt so honoured, blessed and grateful to have played Maharani Yesubai. She wouldn’t show her pain to her people and neither will I. Smiling through it all as always."

The next clip shows Rashmika’s friend writing something on the cast of her injured foot. The following pictures show her medical report, and an X-Ray, revealing the three fractures.

Sharing her situation, “Rashmika wrote, “My girls made it look so cute from the outside Swipe But the inside there are – 3 fractures and a muscle tear (Ps: not so cute)."

The last clip showed Rashmika blowing kisses to her fans and sending hugs. She added, “Haven’t put my foot down in 2 weeks – I really do miss just standing on my own two feet. Please do take good care of yourselves. And DO NOT TAKE IT LIGHTLY when people say that to you..!! I am sending you all love and strength and I am holding all your love and strength very dearly. Biggest hugs to all of you".

Her well-wishers took to the comment section to send in good wishes. Her Thama co-star Ayushmann Khurrana commented on her post, wishing for her speedy recovery. “Get well soon Rash! Chaava to Thama soon pls," he wrote.

About the injury

Rashmika sustained a leg injury while she was working out at the gym on January 12. Despite that, she is continuing to fulfil her work commitments. She had taken to her social media handle to share her health update.

Sharing photos of herself where she was seen sitting on a chair with her injured feet on a cushion, the actor wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! (Woman facepalming emoji) Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine (smiling face with tear and smiling face with tear emojis). Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! (Heart with an arrow and smiling face with hearts emojis)."

What’s next for Rashmika

After Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika will next be seen in Chhaava. The period drama stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Chhaava is all set to hit the theatres on February 14. In the film, Vicky will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Yesubai was the wife of the Maratha ruler, and was referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign”.