Raveena Tandon shares video of Grammy-winner Ricky Kej touching co-winner's feet: 'Our culture on international stage'

Indian musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy on Sunday night when he and collaborator Stewart Copeland won in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. On Monday night, actor Raveena Tandon shared a video from the award ceremony where Ricky is seen touching Stewart's feet on the stage. The actor praised Ricky for 'respecting his guru'. Stewart is the founder and drummer of the iconic rock band The Police and Ricky has often spoken about how much he looks up to the veteran musician. Also read: Ricky Kej: Winning second Grammy beautiful recognition of my life choices

Ricky and Stewart won the Grammy for their album Divine Tides. This is Ricky's second Grammy win and Stewart's sixth. As the duo went on to the stage, Ricky bent down to touch Stewart's feet as a mark of respect.

second Grammy for #rickykej #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYs . So so proud. Brings the divinity of our culture on an international stage . #coexistence #VasudhaivaKutumbakam love and respect for life , all species . Pays respect to his guru. 🇮🇳 #proudtobeindian pic.twitter.com/sdnDpFBoaw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 4, 2022

Sharing a video of Ricky and Stewart receiving the award on Twitter, Raveena wrote, "Second Grammy for #rickykej #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYs. So so proud. Brings the divinity of our culture on an international stage. #coexistence #VasudhaivaKutumbakam love and respect for life, all species. Pays respect to his guru. #proudtobeindian." Ricky responded to Raveena and said, "Thank you so much for posting. Means a lot."

Raveena especially noted the part of the video where Ricky touched Stewart's feet on the stage before accepting the award. Many fans also appreciated the musician's gesture. In reply to Raveena's tweet, a fan commented, "@rickykej it is an astounding moment for us to witness touching the feet of your guru in an international stage following our roots." Another fan's tweet read, "That really gives us a sense of self esteem & pride in our culture & traditions."

Ricky was born in the US but has lived in Bengaluru since he was eight years old. He completed a degree in dentistry before turning to music. In an interview with Hindustan Times after his win, Ricky had called it "a beautiful recognition of my life choices". Elaborating upon his response, he said, "I feel strongly about making this world a better place, that’s the only kind of music that I make. And these awards are a very good encouragement to continue doing what I’m doing."

