Ravi Kishan has spent more than three decades in the film industry, but his popularity has found a new audience in recent years. The actor's memes and viral moments have made him a favourite among Gen Z, bringing him renewed attention on social media. However, his journey in the show business was far from easy. In fact, his struggle to become an actor began at home, where his father was strongly opposed to his choice of profession.

'My father beat me up really badly'

Ravi Kishan recalls father beating him for wanting to pursue acting. (PTI) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Ravi spoke about how his father was against him joining the entertainment industry. He opposed the idea so strongly that when Ravi once wore a saree to perform in a Ramleela, his father thrashed him, believing that his son had brought shame to the family.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Recalling the incident, Ravi said, "My father was a priest, and he had a milk business. He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up really badly with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He told me, 'You want to become a nachaniya (female dancer)?' The cinema as an industry wasn't accepted as a respectful profession in the 90s."

'He wanted to kill me'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling his father's anger and how the situation escalated, Ravi said that his mother eventually helped him leave home because she feared for his safety. He said, “I told him, 'No, Papa'. Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me, thinking I had brought shame to the family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling his father's anger and how the situation escalated, Ravi said that his mother eventually helped him leave home because she feared for his safety. He said, “I told him, 'No, Papa'. Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me, thinking I had brought shame to the family.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Ravi Kishan's career and his recent films

Ravi Kishan began his acting career in Hindi cinema in the early 1990s before becoming one of the most recognised faces in Bhojpuri films. Over the years, he has also worked in Telugu and other regional-language films, building a career across industries. He has appeared in films such as Tere Naam, Mukkabaaz, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Batla House and Laapataa Ladies.

His performance as MLA Chhote in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (2024) brought him renewed attention among audiences. He has also been part of several recent projects, including Son of Sardaar 2 (2025), Daaku Maharaaj (2025) and Mirzapur: The Movie (2026). He also serves as MP from Gorakhpur since 2019.