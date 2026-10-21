Renuka Shahane calls attack on Tiger Shroff terrifying: ‘Poor guy was just living his ordinary life’

Several Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Tiger Shroff after a firing incident in Mumbai on Sunday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with actor Renuka Shahane calling it ‘truly terrifying’ and thanking God that Tiger was not hurt.

‘The poor guy was just going about his business’

Renuka Shahane spoke about Tiger Shroff firing incident.

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Speaking to ANI, Renuka Shahane said, “It’s a truly terrifying thing. The poor guy was just going about his business, living his ordinary life. I thank God that he wasn’t harmed. This news has left everyone shaken. Such elements must be completely eradicated. Since today is Dussehra, I believe that any such elements, those who use intimidation, take up arms, or act in defiance of the law, must absolutely be destroyed. I truly hope that is what happens.”

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Deep Dive How was Tiger Shroff’s car attacked in Mumbai? Three assailants reportedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car as it left a football club in Juhu. Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver and a person nearby were injured. How is Tiger Shroff after the firing incident? Tiger was not seriously hurt, and reports said he was examined and discharged. Photos shared after the incident showed him without bandages, offering relief to fans. How was the weapon allegedly transported to Mumbai for the attack? Police said a pistol and ammunition were collected from a location in Amritsar and taken by train to Mumbai in a woman’s bag. Investigators said the weapon had been picked up from a so-called “dead letter box.”

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Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, the first photos and videos of Tiger emerged when he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The actor was seen with bandages in the images. On Tuesday, however, Tiger was seen without bandages in new pictures shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, who visited him following the firing incident. The photos offered some relief to fans concerned about his well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, the first photos and videos of Tiger emerged when he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The actor was seen with bandages in the images. On Tuesday, however, Tiger was seen without bandages in new pictures shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, who visited him following the firing incident. The photos offered some relief to fans concerned about his well-being. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the pictures on social media, Ashish Shelar wrote, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery.”

What happened in the Tiger Shroff firing incident?

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The firing took place in Mumbai's posh Juhu area when Tiger was leaving a football club in his car, with his driver at the wheel. Three assailants reportedly approached the actor's car and opened fire. After his driver was injured, Tiger quickly took the wheel and drove away from the spot. Following the incident, Mumbai Police arrested three suspects in Rajasthan's Kota. Delhi Police later arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing incident.

Security beefed up for Bollywood celebrities

Following the attack on Tiger, reports have emerged of heightened security around Bollywood celebrities. Reports of increased security around Salman Khan have been doing the rounds. It has also been reported that Akshay Kumar has stepped up security at his home. According to a report by NDTV, Akshay Kumar's home might get a bulletproof glass shield amid security concerns.