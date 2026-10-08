Rohit Shetty reveals Nana Patekar refused fees for Golmaal Again cameo, told him to donate it to orphanage

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar's sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Several actors and filmmakers have expressed their grief over losing a great artiste and shared fond memories of the veteran actor. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who worked with Nana in Golmaal Again, revealed that the actor refused to take a fee for his cameo in the film.

Rohit Shetty remembers Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar's still from his cameo in Golmaal Again.

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Mourning Nana's death, the filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor. He penned a note remembering his special bond with Nana and wrote, "Dear Dada, I will miss your late-night calls. No hello and no formalities but a straight, "Aye Shetty, kya kar raha hai? ,(Hey Shetty, what are you doing?) And I would purposely reply "Kaun bol raha hai? (Who is speaking?)", to irritate you only to get a "Saale, Nana bol raha hoon! (Nana speaking)"

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{{^usCountry}} He also recalled Nana being his biggest critic and supporter at the same time. He wrote, "After my release, you were one of my biggest and most honest critics. You never sugar-coated anything. 'Yeh waali tune achhi banayi (This is good),' 'Yeh waali mujhe achhi nahi lagi (This I didn't like),' 'Yeh waali superhit hai (This is superhit)' and 'this you tried to make a hit.' And then, in your own way, you would remind me, 'Abay, tu khud star hai... tujhe itne stars ki zaroorat nahi hai (“Hey, you’re a star yourself… you don’t need so many stars).'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also recalled Nana being his biggest critic and supporter at the same time. He wrote, "After my release, you were one of my biggest and most honest critics. You never sugar-coated anything. 'Yeh waali tune achhi banayi (This is good),' 'Yeh waali mujhe achhi nahi lagi (This I didn't like),' 'Yeh waali superhit hai (This is superhit)' and 'this you tried to make a hit.' And then, in your own way, you would remind me, 'Abay, tu khud star hai... tujhe itne stars ki zaroorat nahi hai (“Hey, you’re a star yourself… you don’t need so many stars).'" {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did Nana Patekar refuse to take a fee for his Golmaal Again cameo? Nana told Rohit Shetty he would not take money from him. Instead, he asked Rohit to donate the fee to an orphanage. What role did Nana Patekar play in Golmaal Again? Nana appeared as himself in a brief cameo in the 2017 horror comedy. His distinctive voice also became a recurring gag when possessed characters mimicked it. What did Rohit Shetty remember about his relationship with Nana Patekar? Rohit described Nana as both an honest critic and a supporter who spoke to him informally and directly. He also recalled Nana's generosity when he asked about the fee for the cameo.

Rohit further recalled his special bond with Nana, which was why the veteran actor refused to take a fee for his cameo in Golmaal Again. He wrote, "I will never forget when you did a cameo in Golmaal Again. I asked you, "Dada, aapki fees?".

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And you looked at me and said, 'Ch****ya, tujhse paise lunga? Ek anathashram ka number deta hoon, wahan donate kar de (Idiot, would I take money from you? I’ll give you the number of an orphanage instead; donate it there).' That was you Dada. Straight. Unfiltered. Generous. And always genuine. I will miss being called Shetty by you. WILL MISS YOU DADA."

Nana Patekar may have had only a brief appearance in Golmaal Again, but his presence in the 2017 horror comedy was instantly recognisable. The actor appeared as himself in a cameo, while his distinctive voice also became a recurring gag in the film. Whenever a character was possessed, they would mimic Patekar's voice.

About Nana Patekar's death

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on October 8. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed his death to local media. The actor was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him with cardiac massage for 45 minutes before he was declared dead.