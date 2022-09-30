Saba Ali Khan shares pics with nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, calls them 'my munchkin'

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared unseen pictures of her nephews Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on Friday. In both the pictures she held her nephews while they sat on the same seat. Saba shared a recent picture of Jehangir from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 5th birthday celebrations on Thursday. While she shared a picture with Taimur from 2016. She wore a floral suit and Taimur wore a white T-shirt while posing for the camera. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes Inaaya on 5th birthday with unseen pic. Here's why she thinks Soha Ali khan is 'going to kill' her)

While sharing pictures with her nephews, she wrote, “NOW n Then.......we find these moments and capture them! My Munchkins.” One of her fans wrote, “she adores them.” Another fan commented, “Toooo sweet.” Other fan wrote, “Cutesttt.” She used the hashtags #timtim #jehjaan #auntlove on her post

Saba Ali Khan is the sister of Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother Sharmila Tagore's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewelry designer and custodian of huge Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal.

Saif got married to Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Their elder son Taimur is 5, while Jeh was born in February 2021.

Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram. In July, she shared a picture from the same location with Jehangir. She wrote, "Jeh baba n Bua Jaan....He's looking at the camera with the nawab glare!! Lol. NOT upset just ..what's taking the photographer so long? We were having a great time while Jeh decided to explore the park."

Earlier this year, Jehangir travelled to the UK with his parents--Saif and Kareena Kapoor and elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Previously too, Saba shared pictures with Jehangir as they sat in a London park. She wrote, "The best times … are with my munchkins! Bonding with my nephew…! Missed the other brother n niece too!

