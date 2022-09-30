Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan shares pics with nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, calls them 'my munchkin'

Saba Ali Khan shares pics with nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, calls them 'my munchkin'

bollywood
Published on Sep 30, 2022 01:33 PM IST

Saba Ali Khan shared unseen pictures of her nephews Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram.

Saba Ali Khan with her nephews Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.&nbsp;
Saba Ali Khan with her nephews Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared unseen pictures of her nephews Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on Friday. In both the pictures she held her nephews while they sat on the same seat. Saba shared a recent picture of Jehangir from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 5th birthday celebrations on Thursday. While she shared a picture with Taimur from 2016. She wore a floral suit and Taimur wore a white T-shirt while posing for the camera. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes Inaaya on 5th birthday with unseen pic. Here's why she thinks Soha Ali khan is 'going to kill' her)

While sharing pictures with her nephews, she wrote, “NOW n Then.......we find these moments and capture them! My Munchkins.” One of her fans wrote, “she adores them.” Another fan commented, “Toooo sweet.” Other fan wrote, “Cutesttt.” She used the hashtags #timtim #jehjaan #auntlove on her post

Saba Ali Khan is the sister of Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother Sharmila Tagore's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewelry designer and custodian of huge Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal.

Saif got married to Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Their elder son Taimur is 5, while Jeh was born in February 2021.

Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram. In July, she shared a picture from the same location with Jehangir. She wrote, "Jeh baba n Bua Jaan....He's looking at the camera with the nawab glare!! Lol. NOT upset just ..what's taking the photographer so long? We were having a great time while Jeh decided to explore the park."

Earlier this year, Jehangir travelled to the UK with his parents--Saif and Kareena Kapoor and elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Previously too, Saba shared pictures with Jehangir as they sat in a London park. She wrote, "The best times … are with my munchkins! Bonding with my nephew…! Missed the other brother n niece too!

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saba ali khan taimur ali khan jehangir ali khan + 1 more
saba ali khan taimur ali khan jehangir ali khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out