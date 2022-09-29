Kareena Kapoor wishes Inaaya on 5th birthday with unseen pic. Here's why she thinks Soha Ali khan is 'going to kill' her

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday wished her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with an unseen picture as she clocked her fifth birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya sitting together with their eyes closed, legs crossed as they folded their hands, seemingly praying. In the photo, the cousins sat on a white bed with a closet behind them. Inaaya wore a yellow T-shirt and blue denims while Taimur Ali Khan opted for a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts. (Also Read | Soha Ali Khan says Inaaya asks her to send nanny for shoot and stay home herself)

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …(red heart emoji). Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…(laughing and black heart emojis) @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu. Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…" Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan commented, "Lol ...Love the munchkins Mahsha'Allah. Happy 5th Birthday #innijaan."

Saba also wished Inaaya with a series of posts on her Instagram. Sharing several pictures of Inaaya over the years she wrote, "Inni jaan. One ..to four, and now Mahsha'Allah you're all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by...." She also added, "Happy 5th Birthday My Inaaya jaan. Aani loves you to the moon n back! Stay safe and Blessed Always #happy #5th #birthday #innijaan." Reacting to the post, Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy happy birthday to our baby girl."

On her Instagram Stories, Saba posted a photo of Inaaya wearing quirky sunglasses and a colourful outfit as she posed for the camera. She wrote, "After all...I am 5!!!" and also added 'it's good to be weird' and 'happy birthday' stickers.

Soha Ali Khan shared both Saba and Kareena's posts on her Instagram Stories. She also gave a peek inside Inaaya's fifth birthday celebrations. Soha shared a picture in which the birthday girl sat on a log, from her jungle-themed bash. She wore a white T-shirt, black pants and sneakers as well as dark sunglasses. Inaaya posed as she gestured that she clocked five years. Soha wrote, "And just like that..." Colourful balloons and a huge '5' led number were seen in the background.

Inaaya is the daughter of actor-couple Soha and Kunal Kemmu. They welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. Soha was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video's web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It released on September 22.

Kareena was seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She also has started preparing for Hansal Mehta's film.

