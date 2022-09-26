Soha Ali Khan says Inaaya asks her to send nanny for shoot and stay home herself: 'Didn’t even know what to say'

The new Prime Video thriller show Hush Hush marks Soha Ali Khan’s second project since her return to acting earlier this year. The actor had taken a break from work after the birth of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2018. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Soha revealed that while Inaaya understands what her mother does, the five-year-old doesn’t understand why ‘mumma has to work’, often giving innovative suggestions to Soha to avoid work. Also read: Soha Ali Khan reveals Inaaya's new hobby as she shares pics with her

Soha marked her comeback with the Zee5 series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati in January. Speaking with HT back then, Soha had said that it took Inaaya some time getting used to the idea of her mom working. Inaaya has seen her father, Soha’s husband, actor Kunal Kemmu working, but it was new to see her mom go to work as well. Soha says now Inaaya has gotten used to it but is still reluctant to let her go to work. “She gets it but she is still very much like ‘I don’t see why you have to’. She feels one person going is enough so the other person can be home,” says Soha.

The actor adds that her daughter once left her stumped with her reasoning as she was leaving her with her nanny recently. Soha recounts, “I leave her with a very capable nanny. The last time I left her at night, I told her Rashmi didi (the nanny) will make you sleep. She said, ‘will she manage, what if I need something?’ So, I told her, she is brilliant. She can do anything. Inaaya said, ‘so why don’t you send her for shooting and you stay home with me’. I said, ‘she is not that brilliant’. I didn’t even know what to say to that actually.”

However, Soha Ali Khan says that she makes it a point to convey to Inaaya that going to work is a choice she makes sure that she understands how important it is. “In my early days, I used to say sorry when I left her and told her I’d be back soon. Now, I really make an effort to say, ‘I’m going because I love it. I enjoy my work. And only because I love it would I choose to spend this time away from you and you’ll understand that’. She already is old enough to enjoy herself when I’m not there. There are, of course, times when she misses me but she is getting used to it,” she says.

Soha currently stars in the Prime Video thriller Hush Hush, which premiered last Friday. The Tanuja Chandra-directorial also stars Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Ayesha Jhulka.

