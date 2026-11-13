Sai Pallavi recalls crying on Ramayana sets after dialect coach touched her feet

Playing mythological characters on the big screen comes with its own set of challenges, especially when the character is widely revered. In a recent interaction, Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita in Ramayana, spoke about an emotional moment on the film's sets. She recalled how she broke down after her dialect coach touched her feet following a scene in which she portrayed Sita.

'Was a bit overwhelmed when my dialect coach touched my feet'

Sai Pallavi recalls get overwhelmed on Ramayana sets.

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In a conversation with content creator Pallavi Raj, Sai Pallavi opened up about a moment that left her feeling “a bit overwhelmed” while shooting the film.

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“The moment when I was a bit overwhelmed was when my dialect coach, she actually touched my feet after a scene, and I was taken aback because she saw me making phone calls, getting ready and all of that. She (the dialect coach) knows I am Sai Pallavi, but sometimes when you play a character that you worship every day, when you have a connection with it like your mother, and when somebody embodies it, you do not care about whether that's an actor or any other human being. You just want that love.”

'I started to cry'

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “So when she did that, even before she started to cry, I started to cry. I said, 'What are you even doing?' So it's just that moment made me feel the character speaks so much more to so many people. I was very humbled and overwhelmed to experience that amount of love.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “So when she did that, even before she started to cry, I started to cry. I said, 'What are you even doing?' So it's just that moment made me feel the character speaks so much more to so many people. I was very humbled and overwhelmed to experience that amount of love.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sai Pallavi on playing Sita

Earlier, during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Ravi Dubey and Ranbir Kapoor, Sai spoke about playing the role of Maa Sita. She said, “I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought - 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film, produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, has crossed ₹1000 crore mark worldwide at the box office.