Saif Ali Khan sells 797 sq ft flat in Mumbai’s Bandra West for 4.11 crore

Saif Ali Khan Pataudi has completed the sale of a 797 sq ft carpet-area flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, along with two open parking spaces, for ₹4.11 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Saif Ali Khan Pataudi has completed the sale of a 797 sq ft carpet-area flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, along with two open parking spaces, for ₹4.11 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (PTI)

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The sale deed was executed and registered on October 19, 2026, while the agreement to sell was dated March 7, 2024, and registered on March 11, 2024, the documents show. The buyers took possession of the apartment on March 7, 2024. They paid stamp duty of ₹24.66 lakh for the transaction.

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The apartment is located in Hi-Cons Residency in Bandra West. The actor could not be reached for comment.

According to property registration records, Khan purchased a 6,000 sq ft carpet-area unit spanning two higher floors of Hi-Cons Residency from developer Hi-Con Constructions on March 30, 2007, for ₹9.7 crore.

The unit, which came with parking, was formally divided into three apartments on June 19, 2014: the flat located on a lower floor, measuring approximately 2,997 sq ft; the second flat on the same floor, measuring 2,205 sq ft; and this flat located on a higher floor measuring 797 sq ft. The original purchase price of ₹9.7 crore covered all three apartments, according to CRE Matrix.

Saif Ali Khan’s other real estate transactions

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate transaction, Khan leased two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate transaction, Khan leased two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. {{/usCountry}}

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The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a five-year term running from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031. The documents identify Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, a director of Durva Fintech, as the licensee and Khan, acting through his constituted attorney, as the licensor.

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Khan also owns an apartment in Mumbai’s Satguru Sharan building, where he lives with his family. The over 6,500 sq ft apartment was purchased in April 2012 for ₹23.50 crore from real estate developer Satguru Builders, according to property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

Before moving to Satguru Sharan, Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, lived in the Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra. In April 2016, Khan purchased an apartment measuring more than 950 sq ft in the complex for ₹7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Earlier, Khan had leased commercial office space in Andheri to a fintech firm for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh.

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Read more:₹22.76 lakh monthly rent"> Saif Ali Khan leases office space in Mumbai's Andheri to a fintech firm for ₹22.76 lakh monthly rent.