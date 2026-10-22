From a ₹711 crore tower to ₹294 crore apartments: Mumbai’s sea-facing versus sea-view luxury homes premium explained

In Mumbai’s luxury real estate market, a sea view is more than a lifestyle aspiration; it is a powerful marker of exclusivity, a coveted address, and often a decisive factor in determining a property’s worth. Yet, for discerning homebuyers, not all views of the Arabian Sea are created equal. The distinction between a sea-view apartment and a genuinely sea-facing residence, with an uninterrupted panorama of the coastline, can translate into a significant premium. Mumbai real estate market: The distinction between a sea-view apartment and a genuinely sea-facing residence, with an uninterrupted panorama of the coastline, can translate into a significant premium. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

As marquee transactions continue to set new benchmarks, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: in the city's ultra-luxury housing market, the real premium lies not merely in owning a home by the sea, but in securing a view that is difficult to replicate.

Few transactions illustrate this distinction better than the purchase by Tanya Dubash, daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej, and her company, Shaula Real Estates Private Limited. According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, they acquired two additional luxury sea-facing apartments in Worli for over ₹294 crore, at approximately ₹2.53 lakh per sq ft.

The transaction ranks among India’s most expensive residential property deals. The purchase follows Dubash’s acquisition of a luxury duplex in the same development in May 2025, for over ₹226 crore, reinforcing the enduring appeal of Mumbai’s most exclusive waterfront residences.

The Worli address has already established its credentials in the upper echelons of the country’s residential property market.

On May 28, 2025, Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical company USV, purchased two sea-facing duplex apartments in the same complex for ₹639 crore, at nearly ₹3 lakh per sq ft. With stamp duty and GST adding approximately ₹63.9 crore, the total outlay rose to around ₹703 crore, making it the most expensive residential property transaction recorded in India at the time.

Such deals underscore the premium that affluent buyers are willing to pay for properties that combine expansive living spaces, prime locations and an enduring relationship with the sea. In a city where developable land is scarce and the coastline is one of its most valuable natural assets, unobstructed sea views have become an increasingly powerful differentiator in the luxury housing segment.

The appeal extends beyond Worli. In South Mumbai, Godrej Properties Ltd has entered into a development agreement for a 2.5-acre land parcel in Marine Lines, where it plans to develop a luxury residential project with an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,000 crore, according to a regulatory filing dated September 28.

With its heritage architecture, established neighbourhoods and proximity to the city’s principal business, cultural and lifestyle destinations, Marine Lines occupies a distinctive position in Mumbai’s residential landscape. Improved connectivity, particularly through the Coastal Road, has further enhanced its appeal among affluent homebuyers and end-users.

The proposed redevelopment is expected to feature four- and five-bedroom residences, including sea-facing homes, catering to buyers seeking a combination of space, exclusivity and coastal views in one of South Mumbai’s most established locations.

Meanwhile, another landmark transaction has put Juhu in the spotlight. Embassy Developments Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dinesh Thakkar, founder, chairman and managing director of Angel One Limited, for the sale of an entire residential tower at Embassy Terazza for approximately ₹711 crore, according to a regulatory filing dated September 22.

The company described the deal as India’s largest single residential unit transaction.

Situated on Juhu Tara Road, an address favoured by prominent business families, industrialists and celebrities, Embassy Terazza is an ultra-luxury, low-density development spread across more than two acres.

The project comprises approximately 50 residences across five towers and has an estimated gross development value exceeding ₹3,000 crore. Designed around exclusivity and expansive views, the development offers one residence per floor, panoramic vistas of the sea and city, landscaped internal gardens, carefully planned layouts and curated wellness and lifestyle amenities. The project is being developed under a development management model.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Is an apartment overlooking the sea more expensive than a sea-view apartment? Read on to find out

That’s not all, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of the late renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had purchased nearly all the units within a building for ₹118 crore to preserve the uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea from her Malabar Hill abode almost two years ago.

The difference between seeing the sea and facing it A sea-view apartment may offer glimpses of the coastline from select rooms or balconies, while a sea-facing home typically positions the sea as a central feature of the living experience. But even this distinction is not always straightforward. The orientation of the apartment, the floor on which it sits, the breadth of the panorama and the likelihood of future construction obstructing the view can all influence its market value.

According to real estate experts, while both sea-view and sea-facing apartments offer a view of the sea, the permanence of that view, the property’s location and the possibility of future construction obstructing the vista can determine its value.

Sea-view and sea-facing apartments are located across the west coast of Mumbai, including areas such as Marine Drive, Malabar Hills, Walkeshwar, Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Peddar Road, Worli, Dadar, Mahim, Bandra, Juhu, Vile Parle, Andheri, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, among several others.

A sea-facing apartment typically faces the sea directly, often offering an uninterrupted view of the waterfront. Marine Drive is a prominent example of Mumbai’s sea-facing residential market. A sea-view apartment, on the other hand, may be located farther from the coastline but offer a view of the sea from its windows or balcony. Such views may not be permanent, as future buildings could obstruct them.

Sea view is something that is far from the sea but offers a view of the sea. But a sea view is temporary. If a tall structure comes up in front of an existing building, the sea view can go for a toss. On the other hand, a sea-facing apartment, as the name suggests, faces the sea and offers an uninterrupted view of the sea.

How much premium do sea-facing apartments command? Real estate experts said sea-facing apartments in established luxury neighbourhoods such as Marine Drive, Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar, Worli, Bandra and Juhu command some of the highest prices in Mumbai’s residential market. In prime locations, prices can range from ₹1 lakh per sq ft to ₹2.8 lakh per sq ft, depending on the location, building and property specifications.

Also Read: How much money do you need to buy an apartment in Worli Sea Face in Mumbai?

Where can homebuyers find relatively affordable sea-view homes? For homebuyers seeking waterfront views at comparatively lower prices, several micro-markets offer alternatives to South Mumbai’s premium locations. In the Sewri-Wadala, Mazgaon belt, sea-view apartments are priced at around ₹35,000– ₹45,000 per sq ft, while select pockets of Bandra, Versova, Madh Island in Malad, Gorai, Dahisar offer creek-view homes at ₹30,000– ₹80,000 per sq ft.

Also Read: 5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments

"Beyond Mumbai’s core city limits, sea- or creek-facing apartments in Mira Road-Bhayandar are available at around ₹15,000– ₹20,000 per sq ft. Ulwe in Navi Mumbai offers sea-facing or open sea-view apartments at approximately ₹12,000– ₹18,000 per sq ft. These are the most affordable localities, which offer the view of the sea," said Bharat Singh, a Navi Mumbai based real estate consultant.