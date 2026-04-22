5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments

If owning a sea-view or sea-facing apartment has long been a dream but seems out of reach, there’s reason to be optimistic. Several emerging micro-markets still offer relatively affordable options compared to the city’s ultra-premium neighbourhoods. Mumbai’s real estate market still has several emerging micro-markets that offer relatively affordable options compared to the city’s ultra-premium neighbourhoods.. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

In Mumbai, prime locations such as Worli, Malabar Hill, Carter Road, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Marine Drive and Walkeshwar command steep prices, with sea-facing homes ranging between ₹70,000 and ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft.

However, there are pockets within the Mumbai real estate market where buyers can still find sea-view apartments at more accessible price points. Here’s a look at some of these relatively affordable micro-markets.

1. Sewri–Wadala belt Emerging as a key hotspot, Sewri is witnessing strong traction, driven by infrastructure upgrades such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Sea-view apartments here are currently priced at around ₹35,000– ₹45,000 per sq ft, significantly lower than traditional South Mumbai sea-facing locations. This combination of improving connectivity and relatively lower base prices makes the area attractive for early movers.

For instance, developers on the Parel–Sewri belt are offering sea-view apartments priced between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 per sq ft, with views of the Atal Setu, which links South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

2. Versova While parts of Andheri West are expensive, select pockets in Versova still offer sea-facing or partial sea-view homes in the ₹30,000– ₹40,000 per sq ft range, according to local brokers. Compared to nearby Lokhandwala Complex or prime Juhu, Versova offers a more accessible entry point and a well-established social ecosystem.

Brokers said that apartments priced between ₹40,000 and ₹45,000 per sq ft are typically in semi-old buildings, aged 5 to 15 years.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Is an apartment overlooking the sea more expensive than a sea-view apartment? Read on to find out

3. Madh Island Madh Island offers one of the most unique sea-view propositions within Mumbai’s city limits. Property prices here typically range between ₹25,000 and ₹35,000 per sq ft, with premium duplex apartments going up to around ₹37,000 per sq ft.

The location currently faces connectivity constraints, particularly via Malad, though it is linked to Versova through ferry services. However, this is expected to improve with the proposed Versova–Madh Island bridge and the Mumbai Coastal Road (North), which could significantly enhance accessibility, according to real estate experts.

Also Read: Properties worth ₹50 lakh: Here’s what you can buy in Mumbai and MMR

4. Mira Road-Bhayandar in Thane district While Mira Road and Bhayandar fall within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and not the city’s core limits, they offer sea- or creek-facing apartments at relatively affordable prices of ₹15,000– ₹20,000 per sq ft. The areas have witnessed steady development in recent years, with homebuyers increasingly prioritising waterfront views.

According to local brokers, land deals in these micro-markets are gaining momentum following the announcement of the Mumbai Coastal Road North, which is expected to connect Versova to Virar while passing through Mira Road and Bhayandar.

Also Read: MHADA may cut prices of 50+ unsold Mumbai flats under the First Come, First Served scheme by up to 20%