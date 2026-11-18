Filmmaker Shashank Khaitaan is back with a love story, but his next film comes with a twist. After introducing new faces Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, the filmmaker is set to do the same with his upcoming directorial. Titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, the romantic revenge drama will introduce Subhaan and Airah as its lead pair. While Subhaan is the son of producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala, Airah, whose real name is Kiara Bose Roy, is the daughter of actors Rohit Roy and Mansi Joshi Roy. Shashaank Khaitaan announces Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin.

Title and release date announcement The makers announced the project with a title reveal video that gives viewers a brief look at what to expect. It opens with a romantic moment between two lovers before taking a darker turn, suggesting that their relationship may not be as straightforward as it first appears. The makers have described the film as a romantic revenge drama, with love, passion and revenge forming the heart of the story. However, they have chosen to keep the plot and details about the characters under wraps for now.

Wrapped in each other's arms in the first look, the actors are bloody and bruised whilst sharing a kiss. The caption on X read, “Yeh Deewane hain kuch aur tarah ke.... Kuch aur tarah ki deewangi....❤️‍🔥.” Interestingly, the title of the movie Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin is a song from Sajid Nadiadwala's late ex-wife Divya Bharti's song from the movie Deewana, which also marked Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan.