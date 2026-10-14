Salman Khan avoided talking about dating life because the same person could marry somebody else; says he is happy for Aamir Khan's third marriage

In the opening episode of Koffee with Karan season 9, Karan Johar recalled a funny moment where Aamir Khan said that he would tie Salman Khan's hands and feet to get him married, whereas Salman Khan would tie Aamir's hands and feet so that he cannot marry again! Aamir Khan recently got married to Gauri Spratt, his third time.

What Salman said

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been friends for decades.

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Karan Johar popped the marriage question to Salman and asked the question again, ‘Are you still a virgin?’ Salman laughed at this and said that he had made that statement in a way of saying that he does not want to talk about his dating life or his relationships. “Because you keep on saying, ‘You are dating so-and-so’… and you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. I always had this from the time I was 15-16,” he said.

‘I cannot blame anyone else’

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Salman went on to add that it was his father, Salim Khan, who had advised him to keep his bedroom talk within the bedroom and not bring it to the living room. But the actor said, “I don't think people don't want to be with you. I will have children at some given point in time. Nobody stopped me either. One cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me and that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I cannot blame anyone else.”

About his relationships

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Deep Dive Why does Salman Khan avoid discussing his dating life? He said a person he is linked to could eventually marry someone else, so he prefers not to talk publicly about his dating life or relationships. What has Salman Khan said about marriage and having children? Salman said he cannot blame anyone else for not having a partner and that he will have children at some point. He also recalled his father advising him to keep bedroom talk private. What did Salman Khan say about Aamir Khan's third marriage? Salman joked that he would tie Aamir’s hands and feet so he could not marry again. The article says Aamir recently married Gauri Spratt for the third time.

{{^usCountry}} Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai in the late 1990s gained intense media attention. The two met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and dated for a few years before their ugly breakup in 2002. He also dated Sangeeta Bijlani years ago, after meeting her during a TV advertisement shoot in their early careers. They were together for almost a decade and had even planned to marry before calling it off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai in the late 1990s gained intense media attention. The two met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and dated for a few years before their ugly breakup in 2002. He also dated Sangeeta Bijlani years ago, after meeting her during a TV advertisement shoot in their early careers. They were together for almost a decade and had even planned to marry before calling it off. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman was later linked to Katrina Kaif, with whom he shared a close bond both on and off screen. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, it was widely speculated that they were together for several years before parting ways. Currently, the actor is rumoured to be dating Romanian actress and TV presenter Iulia Vantur. The two are often spotted together, and Iulia recently lent her voice to a song in his film Sikandar.