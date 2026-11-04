Salman Khan sings Teri Sexy Beauty, casually drops new Maatrubhumi song at 5 in the morning, fans confused by hip love song in tragic war drama

In this age of algorithmic tracking and maximising campaign traction, things like song launches are carefully planned and orchestrated. The drop times are carefully planned and discussed to get more eyeballs. Not for Salman Khan, though. On Wednesday morning, the Bollywood superstar took to social media and, without prior notice, shared a video of his new song, Teri Sexy Beauty. And all this, at 5 AM, before half the country had even woken up.

Salman Khan croons Teri Sexy Beauty

Salman Khan in the music video of Maatrubhumi song Teri Sexy Beauty.

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On Wednesday, Salman shared a teaser of the song on Instagram around 5 AM. In the caption, the actor used wordplay about catching an early-morning flight as a cheeky reference to the song’s lyrics. “Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon (don’t know where I will land),” Salman wrote, adding the hashtag: #TeriSexyBeauty Out Now. The actor referred fans to his Instagram bio for the link to the full song on YouTube.

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The song, part of Salman’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi, has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Salman and Muskaan, with Sajid Khan providing additional vocals. Sajid has also written the song. The music video features Salman alongside the film’s female lead, Chitrangada Singh.

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Fans react

{{^usCountry}} The YouTube description of the song read: “Love, masti and a little madness take centre stage in Teri Sexy Beauty, this fun-filled track brings a refreshing dose of romance, playful chemistry and carefree moments, celebrating the lighter side of love.” However, many fans were amused and confused as to how this hip, irreverent song fits in Maatrubhumi, a tragic war drama. “Fun song but what is it doing in that film,” asked one confused fan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The YouTube description of the song read: “Love, masti and a little madness take centre stage in Teri Sexy Beauty, this fun-filled track brings a refreshing dose of romance, playful chemistry and carefree moments, celebrating the lighter side of love.” However, many fans were amused and confused as to how this hip, irreverent song fits in Maatrubhumi, a tragic war drama. “Fun song but what is it doing in that film,” asked one confused fan. {{/usCountry}}

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Others were confused about the song dropping at 5 in the morning. One fan wrote, “Did he post it by mistake or is it just Salman being Salman?” Another comment read, “Salman bhai matches my sleep cycle.”

About Maatrubhumi

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly dropped all references to China after reshoots.

Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers debunked reports that claimed the film was shelved earlier this year. No official release date has been announced since its postponement.