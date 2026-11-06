Salman Khan denies that Indian government pressured him to change Maatrubhumi script, says film has nothing against China

Apoorva Lakhia’s Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has undergone a major overhaul since it went into production in 2025. Initially titled Battle of Galwan, the film was supposed to explore the 2020–2021 China–India skirmishes. Amid chatter that the Indian government pressured the film team to change the story, Salman shut down these rumours at the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday.

Salman Khan shuts down rumours about Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi in Mumbai. (AFP)

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At the press conference during the Maatrubhumi trailer launch, Salman was asked why he would star in a film about war with China after starring in a film about cross-border unity, such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). He responded, stating that not only was the perception about the film untrue, but the Indian government hadn’t pressured them to change the script.

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“This narrative that we are going against China or that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it…this is all nonsense. It’s not true at all,” he clarified, further explaining, “We have made a film about soldiers and what they and their families go through. We have shown that side and this side too. So, there are no negative forces here. Only their circumstances are such. And for these soldiers, the nation comes first. They like each other, but when a situation arises, both sides try to resolve it.”

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{{^usCountry}} He did, however, admit that Apoorva had a different idea for the film at first. “Our director had a different version at first….” he said with an awkward pause, nodding his head. As the actors around him laughed and the director agreed, he added, “There was,” without elaborating. Salman made it clear that Maatrubhumi was not a biopic, but it was only inspired by a line his father, Salim Khan, once told him. “In war, a bullet reaches its target; it reaches the mother’s heart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He did, however, admit that Apoorva had a different idea for the film at first. “Our director had a different version at first….” he said with an awkward pause, nodding his head. As the actors around him laughed and the director agreed, he added, “There was,” without elaborating. Salman made it clear that Maatrubhumi was not a biopic, but it was only inspired by a line his father, Salim Khan, once told him. “In war, a bullet reaches its target; it reaches the mother’s heart.” {{/usCountry}}

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When another reporter asked him if his film was against China, Salman replied, “I just wanted a film which is man on man, that’s all. Yes, there are Chinese and us in it, which created the perception that it would ruin our relationship. I don’t believe that Salman Khan has made a film here, be it for, against, or anything. I don’t think the Chinese will now say, Salman Khan has made this film; let’s attack them. If Jackie Chan makes a film, I don’t think our army would attack them for it.”

About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under his Salman Khan Films banner. It also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan and Vipin Bhardwaj. The film will be released in theatres on December 4.