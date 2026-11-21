Salman Khan has addressed the December 4 box-office clash between his war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. The actor said he was unaware that Shraddha's film was also releasing on the same date when his film's release was announced. He revealed that he later called her to apologise, adding that he would have picked another date had he known about the clash.

Salman Khan regrets December 4 clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, urges audiences to watch her film. more less

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(Also Read: Salman Khan says there's ‘no way’ Maatrubhumi would clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's King; okay to face off Avengers Doomsday, Dune 3)

Salman Khan on box office clash

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Speaking at a summit hosted in Hyderabad by ABP, Salman said he felt bad about the situation and would not have chosen the same date had he been aware of Eetha's release. "So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Salman, Shraddha was gracious about the situation and reassured him that there was room for both films at the box office. "No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come," she told him. Salman replied, “Very good, I'm happy”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Salman, Shraddha was gracious about the situation and reassured him that there was room for both films at the box office. "No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come," she told him. Salman replied, “Very good, I'm happy”. {{/usCountry}}

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He also encouraged audiences to watch Eetha, making a point of cheering for the film during a public appearance. "I do think that everyone should go and see that film," he said. He had previously also shared Eetha's poster on his Instagram Story with a message for the team: "All the best for Eetha".

Why Maatrubhumi is releasing on December 4

Salman also explained why Maatrubhumi's release date kept changing. The film was earlier being considered for November 20 and November 27, before the makers settled on December 4. He said the team needed more time after he noticed issues with the visual effects during a screening.

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Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in key roles and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Salman plays an Army officer in the war drama. The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC and has a runtine of around two hours and 34 minutes.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha is based on a real-life performer

Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a well-known name in the world of Lavani and Tamasha. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar under Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, with music by Ajay-Atul.

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Both Eetha and Maatrubhumi are scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on December 4, 2026.