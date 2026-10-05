‘Touched by your warmth and simplicity’: BJP youth wing member all praise for Salman Khan after joining star for dinner. Watch

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) treasurer PM Sai Prasad met with Bollywood star Salman Khan recently and is all praise for him. Prasad took to his social media to post a video with Salman, revealing that he and his wife were hosted at the star’s home for dinner. He also praised the actor for his warmth and simplicity.

Salman Khan hosts BJP youth wing member

Salman Khan with BJYM treasurer PM Sai Prasad.

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BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prasad met Salman recently at his Mumbai home and posted a video of their meeting. His wife also posed for pictures with the star. Posting it on his social media, he wrote, “A memorable evening filled with great conversations and heartfelt hospitality! Thank you, @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for hosting dinner for me and my wife at your place. Truly touched by your warmth and simplicity, bhai. #SalmanKhan #Teamsai.” Salman’s fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of the actor at his home, commenting under the post with heart and fire emojis.

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Recent rant about trolls on Bigg Boss

{{^usCountry}} Salman was recently in the news for going shirtless on the latest season of Bigg Boss. The actor showed off his body while ranting about trolls commenting on his looks. He also indirectly hit out at those commenting on Katrina Kaif’s postpartum weight. Salman slammed paparazzi for clicking actresses from objectionable angles during the same rant. In the latest episode, the actor spoke about how he faced negativity since Maine Pyar Kiya, but hosting Dus Ka Dum on television changed the perception of him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman was recently in the news for going shirtless on the latest season of Bigg Boss. The actor showed off his body while ranting about trolls commenting on his looks. He also indirectly hit out at those commenting on Katrina Kaif’s postpartum weight. Salman slammed paparazzi for clicking actresses from objectionable angles during the same rant. In the latest episode, the actor spoke about how he faced negativity since Maine Pyar Kiya, but hosting Dus Ka Dum on television changed the perception of him. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman Khan’s recent work

Salman last starred in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar in 2025. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, received lukewarm reviews and collected ₹184.89 crore worldwide. This year, he made special appearances in Raja Shivaji and the Saudi Arabian film 7 Dogs. Salman’s next is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by the actor under his Salman Khan Films banner. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan, but the story and title were changed later on. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

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Salman also has a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju lined up. Arvind Swamy is rumoured to play the antagonist in the film, with shooting currently underway. The film will star Nayanthara as the female lead. The film will hit screens for Eid 2027.