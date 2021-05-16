Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

Actor Salman Khan has expressed his disappointment at a certain section of fans that watched his new film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, illegally. On Sunday, the actor issued a warning to those participating in the unlawful dissemination of the film, and said that they could find themselves in trouble with the cyber cell.

He shared the following message on his social media accounts: “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”





Radhe was given a cross-platform digital release in India, after it was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Salman had apologised to theatre owners for not being able to present the film on the big screen.

He had also issued a message asking fans to watch the film through legal means. "It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product. I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he had said in a recorded message.

Directed by Prabhudeva and released on ZeePlex, Radhe has received negative reviews. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.

