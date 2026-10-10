Salman Khan launches YouTube channel, turns guru as he teaches fans his signature style

Salman Khan has launched his own YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan, giving fans a new way to connect with the superstar. The actor shared his first videos on the platform, offering playful lessons on acting, body language and the mannerisms that have become synonymous with his screen persona. He announced his new digital venture on Friday, October 9.

Salman Khan launches YouTube channel

Salman Khan launches YouTube channel.

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The first video Salman shared featured two versions of the actor, one playing an acting and personality coach and the other playing a student. In the clip, the coach teaches the student how to master the actor’s signature body language, mannerisms and dialogue delivery.

The actor also shared the channel’s link on his Instagram Story, inviting fans to check out his new venture. Sharing the link, Salman wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain. Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega (Let’s start from the beginning. My official YouTube channel — you’ll find everything here, from A to Z).” The channel has already garnered 36.3K subscribers.

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Salman Khan joins other Bollywood celebrities on YouTube

{{^usCountry}} Salman is among several Bollywood celebrities who have turned to YouTube to connect with fans beyond films and television. Actors and filmmakers are increasingly using the platform to share glimpses of their personal lives, behind-the-scenes moments and content that allows audiences to see a different side of them. A-listers such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kartik Aaryan also have YouTube channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman is among several Bollywood celebrities who have turned to YouTube to connect with fans beyond films and television. Actors and filmmakers are increasingly using the platform to share glimpses of their personal lives, behind-the-scenes moments and content that allows audiences to see a different side of them. A-listers such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kartik Aaryan also have YouTube channels. {{/usCountry}}

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Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has found considerable success on YouTube with her celebrity cooking vlogs, often featuring her cook, Dilip. Her channel features visits to actors’ homes, cooking sessions with celebrities and candid conversations about their careers and personal lives. Launched in 2024, the channel has grown to more than 3.2 million subscribers.

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Archana Puran Singh has also built a substantial following on YouTube through family vlogs featuring her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi. Her channel, launched towards the end of 2024, has crossed the one-million-subscriber mark. Subsequently, Archana’s sons also launched their own YouTube channels and have found success on the platform.

What's next for Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently hosting the 20th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. On the film front, he will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The oft-delayed film was to release in March this year but has been postponed twice since then. A release date has not been announced since its last postponement.