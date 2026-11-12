Salman Khan sends best wishes for Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha ahead of its box office clash with Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan will be back in theatres with his much-delayed Maatrubhumi in December 4. On the same day, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha will also release. Even if fans will choose which film to watch first ahead of the box office clash, Salman has displayed no such desire to compete and instead, sent best wishes to the team of Eetha.

What Salman said

Salman Khan sent his best wishes to the entire team of Eetha ahead of release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Salman took to his Instagram Stories and shared the poster of Eetha. He linked the trailer of the biopic drama in the same, and wrote in the caption, “All the best for Eetha!”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He tagged Shraddha, and Maddock Films in the caption too.

Salman via Instagram Stories.

About Eetha

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The musical drama is rooted in Maharashtra's traditional tamasha and lavani dance forms and inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Eetha narrates the story of a woman who defied conventions and challenged the odds to chart an unforgettable place in history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The musical drama is rooted in Maharashtra's traditional tamasha and lavani dance forms and inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Eetha narrates the story of a woman who defied conventions and challenged the odds to chart an unforgettable place in history. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the film is presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations with music by Ajay-Atul. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul.

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

The official logline reads: “Some battles are fought for victory. Some are fought for the future. And some remind us that the greatest victory is when war comes to an end. Presenting the official trailer of #Maatrubhumi : May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. A story of courage, sacrifice, humanity and the hope for a world where peace prevails.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has been surrounded by speculation about its storyline and reported changes amid the improving relationship between India and China. It was initially scheduled to release in April, but questions about its narrative have continued to follow the project. Salman dropped the trailer which shows him leading the charge as tensions between Indian and Chinese troops escalate. The trailer also captures the emotional cost of leaving home.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film is produced by Salma Khan, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.