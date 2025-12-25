Salman Khan teases Shera at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura’s anniversary bash: ‘And Sheraji is blushing’

Superstar Salman Khan was in a playful mood when he stepped out in Mumbai on Wednesday to attend brother Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding anniversary celebrations. Salman was seen teasing his longtime bodyguard Shera, a moment that left Shera visibly blushing and had all the photographers cheering. Salman Khan was spotted in jovial mood on Wednesday.

Salman teases Shera

On Wednesday, Salman joined his family to celebrate Arbaaz and Sshura’s second wedding anniversary.

For the outing, Salman kept things relaxed as he opted for a simple black T-shirt paired with jeans. The actor arrived quietly at the venue, greeting guests and members of his security team before making his way inside. He did, however, pause briefly to pose for the photographers, and posed before heading in.

However, it was his light-hearted moment with Shera after the photo-op that has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media.

Shera was dressed sharply in a jacket paired with a black shirt, black trousers, and coordinated accessories. Salman was seen hyping him up, gesturing to the photographers to capture Shera’s outfit. The playful moment left Shera blushing and laughing. He was spotted leaning on Salman’s shoulder while laughing. Salman was also seen laughing with Shera. Shera was then seen escorting Salman inside the venue while waving to the paparazzi gathered outside the venue.

“Omg still cute @beingsalmankhan,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “First time seeing Shera ji blushing.” “We Love You Bhai jaan,” one wrote, with another sharing, “So cute.”

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has served Salman Khan as his personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995. The anniversary bash itself was a relatively intimate affair, attended by close family members and close friends including Manisha Koirala and Sohail Khan.

Salman’s next project

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Salman was also seen hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film, Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.