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Salman Khan to miss upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty to take over hosting duties of the reality show

The actor broke the news during Sunday's episode on October 18, announcing that filmmaker Rohit Shetty would step in as host next week.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 20:29:58 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Bollywood actor Salman Khan will not be hosting the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor broke the news during Sunday's episode on October 18, announcing that filmmaker Rohit Shetty would step in as host next week. While he did not reveal why he is skipping the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, reports say that it is due to prior work commitments.

Rohit Shetty replaces Salman Khan as host

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will not be hosting the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan will not be hosting the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20.

Salman told the housemates that he would be unavailable for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar and revealed that Rohit would take over the hosting duties. The announcement has left fans curious about how the filmmaker will handle the contestants and the drama inside the house.

Rohit is no stranger to reality television. Apart from directing popular films such as Singham, Simmba and Chennai Express, he has hosted several seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Following the finale of the 15th season of the fear based reality show, this will be his next stint.

Deep Dive

Why is Salman Khan missing the next Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman Khan did not reveal why he would miss the episode. Reports cited prior work commitments as the reason.

Who will host Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan’s absence?

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will take over the hosting duties for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Has Rohit Shetty hosted reality TV shows before?

Yes. Rohit Shetty has hosted several seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Bigg Boss 20 will be his next reality-show hosting stint after that show’s 15th season finale.
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Salman Khan remains in headlines

Meanwhile, Salman has been headlines since Sunday night not simply because of Bigg Boss 20. On October 19, Tiger Shroff was attacked by three assailants who open fired at him. In a purported social media post, the gang also warned members of the Mumbai film industry against ignoring its threats or working with actor Salman. In the post, a person identified as Anil Pandit, allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed that he and Harman Sandhu were behind the incident. The post alleged that the two had contacted Tiger earlier and tried to warn him, but he did not pay heed.

Since then, security has been heightened at Salman Khan's Mumbai residence.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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