Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's residence post Aryan Khan's arrest. See pics

Salman Khan reached Mannat hours after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB.&nbsp;
Published on Oct 04, 2021 07:48 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Hours after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and sent to one day custody, the actor's close friend from the industry, Salman Khan visited him at his residence. 

Salman was seen arriving at Shah Rukh's residence Mannat on Sunday night. He was in a black tee paired with a black hat.

Salman Khan at Mannat.
Aryan Khan was sent in one day NCB custody.&nbsp;
Salman is himself keeping busy with the recently launched Bigg Boss 15 but was among the first ones to visit SRK. Many others including Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed solidarity on social media. 

The NCB busted a party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and detained Aryan and seven  others, including two women, on Sunday, officials said. The NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard. The sleuths seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and 1.33 lakh. 

A special holiday court of additional metropolitan magistrate R K Rajebhosale on Sunday remanded Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant to the custody of the NCB till October 4. “Prima facie investigation conducted by the NCB reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats and so on that clearly shows the nexus with the arrested accused (Aryan Khan and two others) with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis,” the NCB said in its remand note. 

Also read: Suniel Shetty wants ‘a breather’ for Aryan Khan amid cruise rave controversy: ‘He’s a kid’

Aryan has been booked under sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). 

(With PTI inputs)

Topics
salman khan shah rukh khan gauri khan aryan khan + 2 more
