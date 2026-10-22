Salman Khan warns paparazzi again, asks them to avoid clicking pictures from inappropriate angles as he attends IIFA event

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai. A few weeks ago, Salman Khan set social media ablaze a few days ago during an episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor called out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of celebrities. Salman, meanwhile, asked photographers to distinguish between actors who wants them to take photos of them from behind and those who have explicitly asked them not to click them.

What Salman said

Salman Khan gestures in greeting as he leaves a press conference announcing the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

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While posing for the cameras, Salman reiterated his message to the paparazzi, saying, “Peeche ka yaad rakh lena, itni izzat to de hi sakte ho sab log (Remember what I said about the pictures. You all can give this much respect),” urging them to maintain boundaries and respect celebrities while photographing them.

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The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23, 2027. The IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Varun Dhawan along with Ananya Panday. They will be joined by Karan Johar and Manish Paul. The ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Context

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{{^usCountry}} In the episode of Bigg Boss in September, Salman called out photographers for clicking famous personalities inappropriately. He had said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the episode of Bigg Boss in September, Salman called out photographers for clicking famous personalities inappropriately. He had said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people." {{/usCountry}}

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The actor continued to slam this behaviour and even warned those posting videos like this, “What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Aur pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai toh phir toh (Once I find out who they are)...”