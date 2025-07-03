Salman Khan was troubled after hit-and-run case, reveals Puneet Issar: ‘His family members decided…'

Actor-director Puneet Issar has looked back on working with Salman Khan on the film Garv, a time when the actor was going through a tumultuous period due to the 2002 hit-and-run case. He shared that Salman was very disturbed following the incident. Also read: Salman Khan verdict: Here's how the hit-and-run case unfolded Puneet worked with Salman Khan on Garv: Pride & Honour, in 2004.

Puneet reveals

During a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Puneet looked back at the time when he directed Salman in the film, Garv: Pride & Honour, in 2004. It was during the same period when Salman was embroiled in the infamous hit-and-run case.

Despite the turmoil of a legal battle and intense media scrutiny, Salman continued to focus on filming without letting the external pressures affect his work.

Talking about Salman’s mindset during that phase, Puneet said that the actor was disturbed, but his family convinced him to stay focused on work. He even recalled his conversation with Salman’s father and screenwriter Salim Khan.

Puneet said, “Obviously, the man (Salman) was disturbed. Ultimately, his family members decided that he should start work and concentrate on it. Salim sahab maintained that during that phase of Salman’s life, he should just work. Salim sahab told me to tell Salman to stay busy at work, and this was a collective decision taken by his family. It was the right decision and that’s what he did.”

Puneet even recalled that despite intense public scrutiny and speculation, Salman showed dedication towards his work. He shared, “His morale was very good on set. He is a professional. He has a comfort zone, he works in that, he would come work out and shoot.”

What do we know about the hit-and-run case

Salman was accused of driving an SUV over pavement dwellers in Bandra, which resulted in the death of one person in 2002. It is also alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol at that time. He was charged with culpable homicide.

In 2015, Bombay High Court acquitted Salman. Justice AR Joshi said the 49-year-old actor cannot be convicted because the “prosecution has failed to prove the charges against Khan on all counts”. The Bombay High Court verdict says there’s not enough evidence to prove actor Salman Khan was inebriated and driving the Toyota Land Cruiser.