Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan stays young forever on his birthday; SRK says ‘working hard on physique because of you’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2. Several celebrities took to social media to pen heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Salman Khan's birthday wish arrived late at night, and Shah Rukh made sure to send some love back.

Salman Khan sends prayers; Shah Rukh Khan sends back love to him

Shah Rukh Khan gets a sweet birthday wish from Salman Khan.

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Salman took to Instagram and shared Shah Rukh's song Tu Mil Jaaye from King. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (Stay young always, that's my prayer to God) @iamsrk."

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Shah Rukh reshared Salman's Instagram Story and wrote, "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki. Love u bhai always (You said that you have a good physique without a shirt, so I worked hard just for this. Love you, brother, always)."

Deep Dive What did Salman Khan wish Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday? Salman wished Shah Rukh a happy birthday and prayed that he would “stay young always.” He shared the song “Tu Mil Jaaye” from King with his message. Why did Shah Rukh Khan say he worked hard on his physique because of Salman Khan? Shah Rukh recalled Salman complimenting his physique, saying he looked good without a shirt. He replied that he worked hard on his physique because of Salman. When is Shah Rukh Khan's film King scheduled to release? King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and marks Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's birthday wish.

Shah Rukh's physique in King has impressed fans and celebrities alike. Karan Johar couldn't stop gushing about it on social media, while fans also hailed the actor for his abs and chiselled physique as he went shirtless in the song Tu Mil Jaaye.

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{{^usCountry}} Kajol also shared a picture with Shah Rukh on Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him. Her message read, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today!" Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kajol also shared a picture with Shah Rukh on Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him. Her message read, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today!" Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday {{/usCountry}}

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As usual, Shah Rukh's fans gathered outside Mannat in the hope of catching a glimpse of the superstar on his special day. Many arrived with posters, cheered for the actor and recreated his iconic arms-wide-open pose while waiting to see him. The actor didn't disappoint them. He stepped out onto the balcony of his Mumbai home to greet the sea of fans waiting for him. Dressed casually, he struck his trademark arms-wide-open pose, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

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The actor reportedly celebrated his 61st birthday at a Mumbai hotel with his family and close friends. Salman Khan was also said to have attended the celebration.

About Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. Abhay Verma, Akshay Oberoi, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji and Saurabh Shukla, among others, feature in supporting roles.

The film is said to be an action romantic drama. It marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a three-year gap and his daughter Suhana's theatrical debut, following her acting debut in The Archies. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.