On Tuesday evening, the trailer for Apoorva Lakhia’s Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was finally released, a few days after it was launched in Mumbai. The film, which underwent an overhaul, will see Salman play an Indian Army soldier. The director of his next film, Vamshi Paidipally, remarked on how he knew the sacrifices the star made and the stress he went through for the film.

Vamshi Paidipally on Salman Khan and Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally are working together in a yet-to-be-titiled film.

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On Tuesday evening, Salman released the trailer of Maatrubhumi and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. (Should I release it today or tomorrow? Do tomorrow's work today, and today's work right now.) Enjoy the trailer.” Vamshi re-shared his post, writing, “#Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over…”

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“@BeingSalmanKhan Sir... I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film...Your Strength and Commitment shine through... Wishing You all the Love, Peace & Success You truly deserve Sir…” the director further wrote, adding, “Wishing @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda and the whole Team the Best of Everything..”

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{{^usCountry}} Vamshi and Salman are working together for the yet-to-be-titled SVC63, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The film, produced by Dil Raju, will see Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The overhaul Maatrubhumi went through {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vamshi and Salman are working together for the yet-to-be-titled SVC63, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The film, produced by Dil Raju, will see Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The overhaul Maatrubhumi went through {{/usCountry}}

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Maatrubhumi was initially conceptualised as Battle of Galwan and was supposed to be based on the aftermath of the 2020–2021 China–India skirmishes. Salman was cast as Colonel B Santosh Babu, and shooting took place last year. Anoop Bikram Shahi, Chitrangada Singh, and others were also roped in for key roles. However, the film’s story was eventually changed, along with the title, and the team underwent reshoots.

“This narrative that we are going against China or that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it…this is all nonsense. It’s not true at all,” Salman said at the trailer launch recently, further explaining, “We have made a film about soldiers and what they and their families go through. We have shown that side and this side too. So, there are no negative forces here. Only their circumstances are such. And for these soldiers, the nation comes first. They like each other, but when a situation arises, both sides try to resolve it.”

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Maatrubhumi is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 4.