Maatrubhumi trailer out: Salman Khan heads to the battlefield, takes on Chinese troops with a message of peace

Following much wait the entire day of November 10, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace around 10:30 pm. The actor is ready to head to the battlefield as the trailer offered a look at a soldier caught in the middle of a tense conflict with Chinese troops. Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer ends with an unexpected 'bro' moment after intense India-China battle.

Salman Khan launches the trailer of his film Maatrubhumi After entire day's wait, Salman Khan dropped the trailer which shows him leading the charge as tensions between Indian and Chinese troops escalate. Amid the action, one exchange towards the end has already caught attention. The trailer also captures the emotional cost of leaving home. A senior officer reminds his team, “When soldiers leave, they don't say goodbye. They salute. Right? Yes, sir." A soldier preparing to leave for the frontlines says, “I'm heading out to the front. We’re on duty and have to leave in 10 minutes. Our son has his mother with him, and our mother has her son.”

“Soldiers, remember this: bravery isn't always about fighting. It’s also about stopping a fight,” Salman's character tells the troops. However, in another scene, his orders are clear to the troops: “No matter what happens, not a single bullet will be fired from our side.”

The promo also questions the people who make decisions about war without facing its consequences. Towards the end, a soldier is described as "the best husband, the best father, and the best soul", while another reflects, "Why fear death? It has to come eventually." The trailer closes with its central message: "Humanity and patriotism aren't about wiping out the enemy. They are about wiping out the enmity." Facing a soldier from China, Salman signs off with, “Let's sort this s**t, bro. Peace out.”