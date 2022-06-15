Samara Tijori thought dad Deepak Tijori died in Ghulam's famous train scene with Aamir Khan: 'Started howling'

Samara Tijori, actor and daughter of actor Deepak Tijori, has spoken about the time when she thought her father died after she watched a scene featuring him in Ghulam. In a new interview, Samara said that she was a toddler when she watched the film. After watching a particular scene, she started crying and howling. (Also Read | 'Salman Khan and I were only two people competing neck-to-neck' for Prem's role in Maine Pyar Kiya': Deepak Tijori)

Ghulam (1998) is an action film, directed by Vikram Bhatt. Apart from Deepak, the film stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji, Sharat Saxena, Rajit Kapoor, Mita Vashisht, Dalip Tahil, Ashutosh Rana and Kamlesh Oza. The film is a remake of Vishesh Films' first production Kabzaa (1988), which was inspired by Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront (1954).

In an interview with Zoom TV Digital, Samara spoke about Deepak, "When he did Ghulam, we were watching it at home. I was 5-6. I saw that train sequence, and that's a very well-cut sequence, you actually feel someone's hurt. I saw that and I thought my dad died. I started crying and howling. And he was there in the house, he just wasn't next to me but he was there in the house. And I was like no, papa is gone." The train sequence was a much-talked about scene in the film where Deepak and Aamir raced towards a running train in a bid to pick up a handkerchief from the track.

She added that she stopped watching Deepak's films for a long time after that, "I was like I am not watching. I don't want to see anything bad happen, I don't want to see anything happen to you or hurt you, so I stopped watching. But obviously, at some point, I grew up, and then I saw all his films one after the other."

Samara is all set to feature in web series Masoom alongside Boman Irani. Directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, the project is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood. Touted as a thriller, Masoom is set in Punjab and sees Boman as a mysterious father while Samara plays the role of his daughter. Masoom will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.

