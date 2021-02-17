Sandeep Nahar death: Police register abetment to suicide case against late actor’s wife and mother-in-law

The Goregaon police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the wife and mother-in-law of late actor Sandeep Nahar, on the basis of a complaint filed by his father, reports ANI. Sandeep was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon on Monday night.

Hours before his death, Sandeep shared a ‘suicide note’ on Facebook, along with a video. In the clip, he spoke about his professional and personal issues, including his marital problems. He named his wife and mother-in-law.

Goregaon police register a case under Sec 306 (abetment to suicide) against the wife & mother-in-law of late actor Sandeep Nahar. Matter is being investigated after late actor's father filed a complaint, say police



Actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his residence on Feb 15. — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021





"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life. I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated," he said in the video, according to PTI.

Sandeep, who starred in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kesari and Khandaani Shafakhana, also mentioned the ‘politics’ he faced in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Sandeep in Kesari, wrote in a tweet that he was heartbroken to hear the news of his death: “Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul.”

Sandeep’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Anupam Kher remembered him as a ‘happy-go-lucky guy’. “I met him on the sets of that film only. I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor,” he told The Times of India.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

