Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are set to have a historical date with Delhi while shooting for their next

After completing Delhi shooting schedule, actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be heading to Jaipur
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:36 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

From the hustle-bustle of Gurugram to the archaeological past of Delhi, actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are busy capturing the essence and vibe of the Delhi-NCR region in their upcoming film, Ghudchadhi.

For a long time, it was believed that Binoy Gandhi’s rom-com would go on floors in Jaipur. But we can exclusively tell you that the actors have already started rolling in Delhi-NCR.

According to a well-placed source, the actors along with Khushali Kumar have started shooting for the film in Gurugram, with the schedule expected to go on till March 10.

“To the world, the film will start in Jaipur, but no one knows that they will be heading to Jaipur after completing Delhi-NCR shoot on March 10,” said a source, adding that the film’s kept their plans a secret to ensure a smooth start away from public glare.

At the moment, the team is shooting indoors, and will pan the camera to capture the myriad sides of the city from March 2.

“Raveena joined the team on February 24. At the moment, they are shooting in a flat of a society in Sushant Lok, abhi sab indoor chal raha hai. Uske baad they will start heading out. They will start heading outside from March 2, and head to Delhi from March 5,” revealed the insider.

Their itinerary includes a day out in the cyber hub of Gurugram, a walk in the Golf course of Gurugram and a historical trail in the national capital.

“After wrapping up the indoor segment, they will shoot in Cyber hub, Golf course. They have planned a two day outing in Delhi where they will shoot in Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb. In Gurugram, they will explore local markets, and in Delhi the plan is to shoot in archaeological places mostly,” shares the source, adding, “They will directly go to Jaipur after completing Delhi-NCR schedule after March 10.”

Monday, February 28, 2022
