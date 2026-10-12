Sanjay Dutt praises 21-year-old Hanuman Ansh producer as 2 crore film crosses 435 crore worldwide: ‘Proud of you’

Sanjay Dutt has a special message for 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar, whose film Hanuman Ansh has become a box-office success. The actor took to Instagram to praise Nagar for backing a film that started with modest collections but went on to attract audiences across the country. He also assured her of his support for her future projects.

Sanjay Dutt praises Anupriya Nagar

Sharing a picture with Anupriya Nagar, Sanjay Dutt spoke about how unusual it is for someone so young to achieve something of this scale.

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Sharing a picture with Anupriya Nagar, Sanjay spoke about how unusual it is for someone so young to achieve something of this scale. “I’ve seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you’ve achieved for @hanumanansh at just 21 is truly remarkable! @anupriyanagar2709.”

The actor also credited her passion and ability to bring people together for the film. “It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you’ve brought people together, with everyone’s blessings, is outstanding!”

He signed off with a heartfelt message for the young producer, writing, “God bless you, bachcha. I’m so proud of you and will always stand by you in all your projects. Your story has only just begun.”

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What is Hanuman Ansh about?

{{^usCountry}} Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The film tells the story of Neeb Karori Baba, better known as Neem Karoli Baba, a spiritual teacher and devotee of Lord Hanuman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The film tells the story of Neeb Karori Baba, better known as Neem Karoli Baba, a spiritual teacher and devotee of Lord Hanuman. {{/usCountry}}

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Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role in the film. His performance has drawn praise for its restrained portrayal of a spiritual figure, keeping the character grounded rather than resorting to exaggerated expressions or dramatic gestures.

Hanuman Ansh goes from a slow start to a box office hit

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh did not make much noise at the box office during its opening days. The devotional drama, reportedly made on a budget of ₹2 crore, earned just ₹10 lakh on its first day. Its collections stood at around ₹1.5 crore after the first two weeks, making its eventual success difficult to predict.

Things changed in the third week, when audience recommendations and social media conversations began drawing more people to theatres. The film gradually picked up pace, turning into an unexpected hit without the kind of opening usually associated with big Bollywood releases.

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By mid-October, Hanuman Ansh had reportedly collected more than ₹395.83 crore in domestic gross earnings in India, making it one of the biggest Indian hits of 2026, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is now inching towards ₹400 crore in the country and has surpassed ₹435 crore worldwide.